Keeping up with the youth

by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

We are living in a time of dramatic change—not only on the global stage but also in the technical challenges facing the ageing workforce. Keeping up with the rapid pace of digital evolution has become essential for older workers who need to update their skills to remain competitive.

You may think getting older means slowing down and preparing for retirement—a picturesque life in the countryside, by the beach, or in the mountains. As appealing as those suburban dream homes may seem in advertisements, reality often paints a different picture. When the time comes, many realise the dream is far out of reach. The need for a steady income means that working well into retirement has become a necessity for many, if not most, older workers.

During a recent group outing to the suburbs of Hà Nội, one of our members had to excuse herself for an hour to take an online class on AI applications for her work.

“This woman lives in the US and teaches online. It’s very helpful,” she said before withdrawing to a homestay in the back garden.

With the national push to restructure and make better use of the ageing workforce, the retirement age has been gradually extended to 60 for women and 62 for men in recent years.

At the same time, a harsh reality check is underway. Government offices are being streamlined for efficiency, and job cuts are necessary to reduce the state budget. As a result, 20 per cent of the government workforce is set to be cut.

Hoàng Nam Tiến, an author and tech expert at FPT Corporation, is in his mid-50s and understands the urgency of adaptation. “I now have to update my skills in ChatGPT and AI to stay relevant in my work. I’m learning from teachers 20 or 30 years younger than me,” he said.

"Forget about the computer science certificates you earned earlier in your career—they are no longer relevant."

For those on the wrong side of their careers, it can be unsettling to realise that years of accumulated knowledge and experience can suddenly feel obsolete.

It’s a hard truth to swallow, and it takes time to process.

Before Tết (Lunar New Year holiday), a journalism professor shared his story on social media that he had met one of his former students at the flower market. The man, in his early 40s, had just been laid off from a well-known digital newsroom.

“The office was shut down so quickly, and Tết was just around the corner. I had to bring peach blossoms from my hometown from Mộc Châu to sell. I have to give my kids something for Tết,” the recently laid-off journalist said.

He explained that he had spent four years in college, two years completing his master’s, and another year on work probation—earning just 85 per cent of a full salary—only to find himself and his colleagues dismissed within a month.

“No, I don’t regret my career journey. It’s a life challenge we have to cope with.”

When the initial shock fades, some find a new perspective. Learning new skills later in life not only exercises the brain but also gives a fresh boost to one’s outlook—keeping the mind engaged and active.

Maintaining an upbeat attitude has always been part of Vietnamese resilience. Our grandparents faced similar struggles when they returned from war, only to find themselves in an economy that required them to rebuild their lives from scratch.

In the late 1980s, the restructuring of state-owned enterprises pushed hundreds of thousands of workers from the government payroll into the private sector. Many had to adapt, finding new ways to survive and eventually thrive.

When the digital news company mentioned earlier shut down, its final broadcast was deeply emotional. A prominent television host struggled to hold back tears as staff bid farewell to their jobs.

While many lamented the sudden closure, some older commentators viewed it as an inevitable move to cut government spending. “You are all young and capable—you will find new opportunities. This is just another life challenge to overcome.”

They reminded us that in the 1980s, thousands of people were pushed onto the streets after a devastating war—despite returning as victors. They were not compensated as they had hoped, and many fell into poverty. But through hard work and later policy reforms, they found ways to survive.

And so will you. VNS