Embracing the past, celebrating the future: Việt Nam’s youth and national pride

By An Phương

The upcoming national holiday on April 30 and May 1 is more than just a break; it embodies the pride of every Vietnamese citizen, especially the youth.

For many, history is often perceived as a tedious subject with an overwhelming amount of information to retain. I once shared this sentiment during my history lessons. However, I have always acknowledged its significance—understanding the history of my homeland is essential in cultivating gratitude and appreciation.

The 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30 is a profound occasion to honour the sacrifices of past generations—the heroes who devoted their youth, blood, and tears to securing the nation's peace, independence and reunification.

Ngọc Khánh, 23, tells Việt Nam News that the April 30 victory is more than just a historical milestone—it stands as a testament to the unity and resilience of the Vietnamese people.

"Although I did not experience the war firsthand, through stories from my grandparents, parents, and historical records, I have come to understand that the freedom we enjoy today was hard-earned."

Each year, Việt Nam in general and HCM City in particular secure lots of developments and improvements.

"I spent four years abroad pursuing a bachelor's degree in communication. Returning to HCM City after all this time, I can clearly see how much the city has transformed." Khánh’s friend Anh Tuấn, 22, says.

"The Metro Line 1 (Bến Thành – Suối Tiên) is a prime example. I can see that it has been warmly embraced by the youth in HCM City, not only as a modern and convenient mode of transport but also as a symbol of the city's progress and Việt Nam’s development. Witnessing such infrastructure improvements instils a sense of pride in our nation's growth, demonstrating that Việt Nam is advancing towards a developed country," he says, which I totally agree with.

I took the metro once and found it a convenient way to travel, especially in the central area of HCM City, where finding parking can be challenging.

While I acknowledge that further improvements can be made to enhance the experience, the metro has already helped many people with urban mobility and has even provided a new form of entertainment.

This is particularly evident in HCM City, where multiple festivals and tourism activities have been organised. The metro enables suburban residents to participate in these events more easily, while also providing tourists with a convenient way to explore the city—making it a well-targeted solution.

This gives me a sense of hope and pride that our country is moving toward a brighter future, especially as we approach the upcoming celebration.

"I have many friends taking photos outside Metro Line 1, most of them captioning their posts with pride in HCM City's development. It warms my heart to read the comments, all echoing the same sentiment—praising the city's progress," Khánh says, emphasising how social media has helped spread positive news and fostered a sense of national unity among the youth.

In fact, Duy Mạnh, 23, says that he has started reading more about the country's history after witnessing its significant development.

"I might be considered indifferent for saying this, but history lessons in school rarely captivated me because they felt too distant from my reality. I struggled to engage with history, either due to uninspiring narratives or the distractions of modern life, which led me to overlook the past," he says.

"Nevertheless, witnessing these changes firsthand and reflecting on how different things were in the past gives me a clearer perspective on the hardships our grandparents faced," Mạnh adds.

I understand Mạnh’s perspective, as I was once unaware myself—until I began working for Việt Nam News, the national English-language daily. Regular updates on Việt Nam’s growth across various sectors, along with insights into activities that honour our rich history, served as a powerful reminder not to take anything for granted.

On a different note, I have come to realise the power of social media in capturing trends and gaining insight into the perspectives of young people on national unity and pride.

This can be seen in cases where brands have displayed the nine-dash line on their products or social media posts. The nine-dash line, or U-shaped line, is a set of line segments on various maps representing China's illegal and controversial claims in the South China Sea. In response, Vietnamese youth have united to criticise these misleading publications. These posts not only challenge inappropriate actions that disregard Việt Nam’s territorial sovereignty but also serve as an educational tool for those unaware of the issue.

“In a recent incident where a milk tea brand featured the nine-dash line on its mobile app, young social media users reacted swiftly, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Threads. Honestly, I wasn’t surprised by the response—Vietnamese youth are known for speaking up, especially when it comes to important national issues,” Quang Nam, 34, says.

"Gen Z is not as lacking in social awareness as some may assume. When Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng passed away, my social media feed was flooded with tributes from young people. Even my own relatives deeply mourned and shared their heartfelt condolences," Nam adds.

These days, the people of HCM City have been excited to watch fighter jets in formation flying rehearsals for the April 30 and May 1 celebrations.

I can’t contain my excitement and truly hope to see more international tourists visiting the city. It is almost like opening a blind box and “getting a secret”!

Việt Nam takes great pride in its rich history and a young generation that wholeheartedly embraces the spirit of their ancestors.

No matter how many new influences arrive, one thing remains unchanged—the deep, unwavering patriotism that has lived in the hearts of the Vietnamese people for over 4,000-year history. VNS