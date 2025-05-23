Protecting .vn domain names from the risk of illegal appropriation

HÀ NỘI — In the context of increasingly sophisticated cyber security crimes, domain names – strategic digital assets – are becoming the target of attacks by hackers.

To prevent the risks of appropriation, redirection or forgery, the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology recommended that individuals and organisations activate Registry Lock.

The centre is deploying this tool specifically for the national domain name .vn.

Registry Lock is a service that 'hard locks' domain names – similar to locking a safe and can only be opened with the owner's key.

This is the strongest security layer currently in the .vn domain ecosystem, equivalent to the high security standards of many developed countries such as Germany (.de), France (.fr), Japan (.jp).

A domain name is not only a website address but also a brand face, a data access point and the main communication channel with users.

Losing control of a domain name can lead to serious consequences, such as redirected websites, stolen email systems and interrupted online services.

A domain name spoofing incident can lead to serious loss of data, customers and brand reputation.

However, the rate of using this tool is still low. According to statistics from the VNNIC, there are currently more than 4,000 .vn domain names using Registry Lock, out of a total of nearly 660,000 domain names in operation.

Without Registry Lock, hackers only need to 'steal the key' (administrative account) to be able to enter the 'house'. Using Registry Lock, even if thieves have the key, they still cannot open the door.

Any changes are only made when requested by the domain owner, strictly authenticated through a special professional communication process.

When activated, Registry Lock prevents any unauthorised changes related to the domain name resolution system (DNS) server, domain name owner information, domain name transfer, registrar transfer, domain name deletion.

Activating Registry Lock is necessary in the context of domain names becoming increasingly popular attack targets.

Registry Lock helps prevent the risk of losing control due to administrative account leaks, operational negligence or third-party vulnerabilities – the causes that easily lead to unauthorised domain name changes.

In addition, Registry Lock also comprehensively protects the organisation's digital ecosystem because most important services such as website, email, payment system or public service portal operate on the domain name platform.

Ensuring that no one can illegally intervene helps maintain the stability and integrity of the entire system.

In particular, Registry Lock plays an important role in preserving brand reputation.

The VNNIC recommended that entities using .vn domain names, especially large enterprises, banks, insurance companies, state agencies, press and businesses owning high-value domain names, proactively apply the highest security layers. — VNS