Việt Nam showcases innovation, global integration at Japan’s EXPO 2025

TOKYO — Việt Nam officially launched its first-ever National Brand Week at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, marking a significant milestone in the country's push to enhance its global image as a nation with innovation and strong international integration.

During the opening ceremony, Bùi Quang Hưng, Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion Agency at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, emphasised that "The event celebrates the remarkable achievements of enterprises that represent Việt Nam’s national brand. These businesses exemplify strong production capabilities, an innovative mindset, and a desire to expand their reach globally."

Held in Osaka, a major economic-cultural hub in Japan and host city of EXPO 2025, the event symbolised the growing trust and deepening strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan, Hưng underscored, adding the platform offered a valuable opportunity to promote the nation’s image and strengthen connections across manufacturing, trade, investment, and innovation.

Vietnamese Consul General Ngô Trịnh Hà affirmed that the event demonstrated Việt Nam’s determination and strategic vision to elevate its national brand status on the global economic map, describing it as a concrete step to realise the aspiration to build a nation with comprehensive competitiveness and an active role in regional and global value chains.

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Nakazawa Katsunori told the Vietnam News Agency that Vietnamese brands were becoming increasingly popular in Japan, particularly in the food sector. He expressed his hope that the Việt Nam National Brand Week would enhance economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations and help Vietnamese brands succeed in Japan.

According to Nakazawa Katsunori, Vietnamese food is one of the most promising product categories in Japan as Vietnamese flavours align well with Japanese tastes. With stronger promotion, Vietnamese businesses could achieve greater success.

EXPO 2025, one of the world's three largest global events, runs from April 13 to October 13 on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka, featuring participation from 158 countries and international organisations. Under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives", EXPO 2025 serves as a crucial forum for countries to showcase their identity, assert their position, and expand cooperation connections on a global scale.

Against the backdrop, the Việt Nam National Brand Week from May 26 to June 1 is expected to be a standout highlight in the series of activities at Việt Nam's exhibition pavilion, embodying the nation's spirit of innovation, creativity, and deep integration. The event's centerpiece is an exhibition area with products that have achieved national brand status, selected based on quality, innovation, creativity, and pioneering capabilities.

Participating enterprises represent diverse sectors including ceramics, textiles, building materials, machinery, and furniture. The week serves not only as an opportunity to promote the reputation, capabilities, and identity of the Vietnamese brands on the international stage but also as a platform to promote trade, investment, and tourism cooperation, particularly in the Japanese market, one of Việt Nam's comprehensive strategic partners and key export destinations.

The week is the Vietnamese Government's exclusive initiative for developing national brands, led by the Trade Promotion Agency in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and other related agencies. — VNS