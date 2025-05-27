Việt Nam considered one of the global digital service centres

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is considered one of the global digital service centres, delegates heard at the Việt Nam - Asia DX Summit 2025.

The summit officially opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday, organised by the Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA).

With nearly 55,000 digital technology businesses and more than 1.2 million IT workers, Việt Nam ranks third globally in terms of AI programming skills, after China and Russia and ranks 44/138 in the Global Innovation Index (GII 2024).

Global corporations such as Samsung, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Synopsys have established research centres in Việt Nam.

More than 1,000 Vietnamese technology enterprises currently provide digital services to most of the world's leading economies such as the US, Japan, Europe, South Korea, generating billions of US dollars in revenue each year.

Chairman of VINASA, Nguyễn Văn Khoa, said that the journey of Việt Nam becoming a developed digital country still faced many challenges, from developing high-quality human resources, to perfecting institutions to enhancing global competitiveness.

However, with a clear national strategy, breakthrough policies, increasingly mature business capacity and a large domestic market, the opportunity for Vietnamese digital technology businesses to break through would be very bright, he added.

To turn opportunities into reality, Khoa proposed that there needed to be joint action.

Specifically, on the Government's side, it is necessary to continue to perfect the legal corridor by boosting investment in digital infrastructure and human resource training, according to the chairman.

Businesses need to invest more boldly, focusing on core technologies and product quality, strengthen co-operation and association to create synergy and conquer larger markets together.

In addition, it is necessary to build a digital culture, encourage innovation and accept new business models.

By mastering technology and taking advantage of opportunities from comprehensive digital transformation, digital technology enterprises not only contribute to the prosperity of the country but can also put Việt Nam on the world technology map.

Resolution No. 57 NQ/TW dated December 22 last year of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology and innovation development and national digital transformation aims for Việt Nam to be in the top three ASEAN and top 50 globally in digital competitiveness and e-government development, with five enterprises reaching the world level by 2030 and ten by 2045.

With the comprehensive support of breakthrough policies and strong promotion of international cooperation, these goals will be quickly achieved by enterprises.

Việt Nam - Asia DX Summit 2025 affirms that Vietnamese digital technology enterprises are striving to master technology, not only to make breakthroughs for themselves, but also to be the driving force for breakthroughs in the entire economy in the era of national development.

The summit is an annual national and international policy and technology forum organised to accompany the Government in promoting the national digital transformation programme as well as trends with the potential to lead the growth and development of the economy.

With the theme 'Mastering Technology – Breakthrough and Rise', Việt Nam - Asia DX Summit 2025 attracted more than 2,500 delegates who are leaders of agencies, departments, branches, technology enterprises and experts from 22 provinces, cities and 16 countries and economies in the region.

The summit was held in the context of science, technology and digital transformation being placed at the centre of the country's development strategy, said Khoa.

It was an important event to help connect businesses, government agencies and domestic and international technology organisations for a 'win-win' scenario he said. — VNS