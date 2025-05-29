Data as a strategic resource

HÀ NỘI — Data is a strategic resource, the 'new oil' of the digital economy and national digital transformation, according to discussions at a seminar on data processing and analysis held in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The General Secretary of the National Data Association, Major Đào Đức Triệu, emphasised that the rapid advancement of technology has created new types of resources, among which data stands out as a crucial strategic asset for both the digital economy and the country’s digital transformation efforts.

“Enhancing the ability to analyse, process and manage data is an urgent priority for all organisations, businesses, and individuals,” he said.

In this context, the National Data Association, with its mission to connect management agencies, businesses, and organisations involved in data, science and technology, is actively working to foster practical initiatives.

These include spreading knowledge, building communities and promoting the real-world application of modern data technologies.

“Data holds immense latent value. When properly exploited and connected, it can generate sustainable benefits. At the same time, it is critical to discuss effective data management to protect personal privacy,” Triệu added.

The Director of Data Science and Product Analytics – Consumers at Pinterest, Hạnh Phạm, noted that in today’s era, where data was regarded as the 'new oil resource', the emerging data economy was a key driver shaping the future.

“The data economy unlocks new value creation based on information. Supported by the vast amounts of data generated daily, it is not only redefining traditional industries but also creating new markets and opportunities,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the CEO of MedCAT, Tuyết Đặng highlighted how the application of AI in healthcare data processing, once a distant dream, was now becoming a reality.

This transformation is significantly enhancing life by helping medical professionals improve diagnostic accuracy and shorten decision-making times in treatment and care.

At the seminar, delegates, experts and members of the National Data Association shared valuable insights and experiences on improving the efficiency of data analysis, processing and management within the digital economy.

They also presented various solutions and recommendations for ensuring the safe use of data and protecting personal information. — VNS