FPT promotes Việt Nam-France bilateral business ties

ĐÀ NẴNG — FPT Corporation (FPT) recently joined the inaugural Việt Nam-France Leaders Forum, marking a key milestone in the strengthening of economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The event saw nearly 50 senior representatives from leading Vietnamese and French enterprises across diverse sectors, including aerospace, banking and finance, energy, retail, healthcare, and education, exchange views.

It was an opportunity to deepen bilateral business ties by leveraging the comprehensive strategic partnership already in existence between France and Việt Nam. It emphasised the importance of collaboration, joint ventures and long-term partnerships to support both nations’ economic transformation goals.

Looking ahead, it will become an annual event, alternating between the two countries to foster sustained dialogue and address shared business challenges in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

As part of the event FPT Corporation and Odyssey Education (France) signed a letter of intent marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration to introduce high-quality French educational programmes into Việt Nam’s national education system.

Odyssey Education is a prominent French international education group offering a full French curriculum from preschool through to senior students. With 13 campuses across Europe, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, Odyssey is officially recognised by AEFE (Agency for French Education Abroad), under the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for its role in promoting French education globally.

Speaking at the event, Dr Trương Gia Bình, Founder and Chairman of FPT, emphasised the significance of the bilateral relationship noting that the Việt Nam–France Leaders Forum was created to serve as a catalyst for this vision, bringing together leaders, ideas and opportunities to build a prosperous future together. This partnership underscores the shared commitment to educational excellence and cultural exchange, reinforcing the broader goals of the Forum to deepen economic and societal collaboration between Việt Nam and France.

To further support French companies in addressing global challenges, FPT Chairman also proposed a co-location strategy, encouraging French businesses to establish a presence in markets where FPT actively expands its workforce.

"While France and Việt Nam face some different challenges, we also tackle similar ones in sustainable development, industrial digitalisation and social transformation. That is why we encourage members to establish ventures and partnerships in both countries, and aim to attract more French companies, from large firms to SMEs, to develop business in Việt Nam, while encouraging Vietnamese corporations to expand into France," said the Artelia Executive Chairman, Benoit Clocheret.

At the forum featured roundtable discussions that delved into market insights, business expertise and opportunities for bilateral collaboration. Representatives from Việt Nam and French businesses expressed strong interest in forming strategic partnerships in key areas such as sustainable energy, urban development, modern transportation, healthcare, retail, IT talent training and financial services. — BIZHUB/VNS