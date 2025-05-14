Japan donates eye care equipment to Hà Nam Eye Hospital

HÀ NAM — Two advanced medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases were handed over to Hà Nam Eye Hospital on Tuesday as part of a Japanese grant aid project aimed at upgrading healthcare equipment in the province.

The donation includes a green laser photocoagulation system for treating retinal disorders and a portable autorefractor-keratometre, which allows for vision screenings outside hospital settings. These devices, worth VNĐ1.71 billion (US$73,590), are expected to significantly improve the hospital’s capacity to diagnose and treat two major causes of visual impairment: diabetic retinopathy and refractive errors.

In Việt Nam, the rate of blindness caused by diabetic retinopathy has increased eightfold between 2000 and 2015, largely due to a growing prevalence of diabetes.

Hà Nam Eye Hospital, a regional specialty centre, treats approximately 20,000 patients annually, with a strong focus on retinal conditions, particularly diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness and refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism, which affect around 20 per cent of Vietnamese children.

The hospital currently screens all diabetic patients in the province and receives referrals for more severe cases. However, with limited diagnostic capacity, mainly relying on ultrasound and retinal photography, patients requiring advanced treatment have had to travel to big hospitals in cities, incurring higher medical costs.

In addressing refractive errors, the hospital’s professionally trained staff conducts bi-annual vision screenings for around 100,000 school-aged children (six to under 18 years old) across Hà Nam Province. However, the hospital's existing two handheld devices are insufficient for thoroughly examining all students, resulting in undetected cases of visual impairment.

Through this project, the newly donated green laser system will allow the hospital to diagnose and treat retinal disorders in approximately 200 patients per year. This will not only reduce financial burdens but also help prevent blindness and related complications. The portable refractometer-keratometre will support accurate vision screening and treatment for about 35,000 students annually through school-based mobile health outreach programmes.

“I hope these medical devices provided through this project will not only help prevent the progression of eye diseases among patients who seek care after detecting vision problems, but also empower the hospital’s doctors to conduct more effective school health screenings, detect refractive errors early in children, and help them focus better on their studies,” said Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam, Ito Naoki.

Following the handover ceremony, Ambassador Ito visited Liêm Chính Secondary School, where he observed screenings using the donated equipment firsthand and interacted with students. — VNS