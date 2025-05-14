Politics & Law
Home Society

Buddha’s relics on display

May 14, 2025 - 17:24
The relics of the Buddha have been brought to Hà Nội and are on display for public viewing at Quán Sứ Pagoda from today until Friday. Thousands of Buddhists have descended on the capital for this significant event. The relics are considered a living representation of the Buddha’s presence. Are you planning a visit?

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City sees 16% rise in jobless claims

The number of workers applying for unemployment benefits in HCM City increased significantly in April 2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in the city’s labour market, according to the HCM City Employment Service Centre.
Society

Education Ministry proposes end to student suspensions

Under a draft circular released for public feedback on Tuesday, students who violate school rules would no longer face suspension. Instead, the most serious consequence would be writing a self-criticism statement, the biggest change in decades.
Society

Medical workers in night shifts at emergency ward

For doctor Đoàn Trường Sinh, who works at the emergency ward at the Việt Nam-Cuba Đồng Hới Friendship Hospital in Quảng Bình central province, each shift is a race for doctors and nurses to save the lives of patients.

