Buddha’s relics on display

The relics of the Buddha have been brought to Hà Nội and are on display for public viewing at Quán Sứ Pagoda from today until Friday. Thousands of Buddhists have descended on the capital for this significant event. The relics are considered a living representation of the Buddha’s presence. Are you planning a visit?
The number of workers applying for unemployment benefits in HCM City increased significantly in April 2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in the city’s labour market, according to the HCM City Employment Service Centre.
The development of high-quality rice varieties, alongside improved farming techniques and stronger linkages among stakeholders in cultivation and distribution, has driven the sustainable growth of Việt Nam's rice industry and exports.
Under a draft circular released for public feedback on Tuesday, students who violate school rules would no longer face suspension. Instead, the most serious consequence would be writing a self-criticism statement, the biggest change in decades.
For doctor Đoàn Trường Sinh, who works at the emergency ward at the Việt Nam-Cuba Đồng Hới Friendship Hospital in Quảng Bình central province, each shift is a race for doctors and nurses to save the lives of patients.
Universal hospital fee exemption will bring sweeping benefits including improved access to healthcare, earlier detection and treatment of illnesses, more efficient use of health financing, and reduced financial pressure on households.