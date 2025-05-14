Month-long campaign against smuggling, trade fraud to be launched today:  PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered a month-long intensive campaign against smuggling and trade fraud, starting today.

He made the announcement while chairing a meeting with government agencies and ministries on combating and preventing the production and circulation of counterfeits, goods of unknown origins, as well as copyright infringement and intellectual property violations.

A special task force will be established for the campaign, lasting until June 15.

Data from the beginning of 2025 until now shows that authorities have handled more than 8,200 cases of smuggling and trading of banned goods, over 25,100 cases of commercial and tax fraud, 1,100 cases of counterfeits and intellectual property violations, totalling more than 34,000 cases.

These efforts resulted in over VNĐ4.9 trillion (US$188.8 million) in State budget contributions and nearly 1,400 criminal prosecutions involving over 2,100 individuals.

Officials pointed out that these offences are partly due to the lack of comprehensive legal frameworks, particularly regarding e-commerce. Other reasons included insufficient accountability among management agencies and their limited information exchanges, as well as uncoordinated enforcement efforts.

To address these issues, they proposed developing targeted plans and programmes that can be adapted to local conditions and evolving contexts. Priority should be given to combating smuggling and unauthorised transportation of gold, foreign currency and goods falsely labelled as ‘Made in Việt Nam.’ Legal documents regarding these issues must also be reviewed and amended.

Authorities were also urged to accelerate digital transformation and technology adoption in anti-smuggling efforts, improve information sharing and ensure prompt reporting and response.

Other improvement measures include enhancing domestic production quality and consumer access, intensifying public communication and conducting strict inspections.

Addressing the meeting, PM Chính acknowledged the efforts of ministries, departments and sectors in addressing smuggling and trade fraud, but noted that the issue remains complex and widespread.

He noted that countering measures must go beyond the political system to engage the public, with people’s health and legitimate rights as the highest priority. These efforts should also enhance national competitiveness while building a strong economy.

Efforts to combat smuggling and trade fraud must align with the restructuring of government agencies to avoid overlaps and ensure effective governance.

Ministries and localities were instructed to review their responsibilities, improve institutional frameworks and strictly enforce the laws while promptly recognising individuals and groups with excellent performance.

PM Chính ordered clear responsibilities among stakeholders for the month-long intensive campaign against smuggling, counterfeiting, trade fraud, goods of unknown origins and intellectual property violations. Local authorities must establish task forces to coordinate with the central government.

All ministries and sectors were tasked with reviewing relevant regulations and making necessary amendments to counter smuggling and trade fraud. Coordinated efforts are required from the ministries of home affairs, public security, health, finance, justice, trade and industry, science and technology, and agriculture and the environment.

Specialised inspection units under ministries and local authorities are responsible for monitoring production licences, business operations, tax management, and quality control, especially for pharmaceuticals, milk, food and agricultural products. Communes and wards must coordinate with higher-level agencies to monitor local production.

Press agencies and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (in charge of managing communications) are tasked with raising public awareness on smuggling and trade fraud, while also promptly addressing false advertisements and misinformation issues. — VNS