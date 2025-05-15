Health ministry urges preventive measures amid COVID-19 spike

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has urged the public to follow basic preventive measures against COVID-19 amid rising cases in many other countries.

According to the ministry, since early this year, Việt Nam has recorded 148 scattered COVID-19 cases across 27 provinces and cities, with no reported fatalities.

The highest numbers were seen in HCM City (34 cases), followed by Hà Nội (19), Hải Phòng (21), Nghệ An (17) and Bắc Ninh (14).

Other provinces, including Quảng Ninh, Bắc Giang and Bình Dương, each recorded four to six cases, while 19 localities reported just one to two cases each.

Although there have been no major outbreaks, health authorities have noted a slight increase in weekly cases over the past three weeks, averaging 20 new infections per week.

The Ministry of Health noted that although COVID-19 is now considered endemic, Việt Nam may still see a rise in mild cases, especially following the recent April 30 and May 1 national holidays, when travel and public gatherings increased.

To stay ahead of potential outbreaks, the ministry has strengthened monitoring and prevention measures, ensuring that healthcare facilities are prepared to admit, treat and manage cases, especially among high-risk groups such as pregnant women, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

People have been told to wear masks in public places, on public transport and in healthcare facilities.

They should avoid large gatherings unless necessary and wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitiser.

The ministry also called for maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular physical activity and proper nutrition, along with seeking medical attention immediately if symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing are present.

Individuals returning from countries with high COVID-19 case numbers are advised to monitor their health closely to protect themselves and those around them.

The Ministry of Health will continue to work closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) to monitor the global situation and implement timely and effective response strategies.

Thai cases

In Thailand, between January 1 and May 10, a total of 53,676 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were recorded.

The capital city, Bangkok, accounted for the highest number, with 16,723 cases.

The peak occurred between April 27 and May 3, when 14,349 new cases and two deaths were reported.

Other provinces like Chon Buri (1,177 cases), Nonthaburi (866) and Rayong (553) also recorded significant numbers.

From May 4 to May 10, new cases dropped to 12,453.

The rise in cases in Thailand is attributed to the spread of the XBB.1.16 subvariant, a strain of Omicron known for its high transmission rate.

However, the Thai Ministry of Health has reassured the public that most infections remain mild, and there is no need for excessive concern.

The WHO confirmed that XBB.1.16, which emerged in 2023, spreads quickly but has not been shown to cause more severe illness.

Currently, the WHO has not issued any new global alerts regarding COVID-19. — VNS