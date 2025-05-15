HCM City plans multi-centred urban model to drive growth by 2040

HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Committee has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Construction to adjust its general master plan by 2040 with a vision to 2060.

According to the proposal, the city will be developed into six planning zones.

Each zone will be designed and structured to fulfil multiple functions associated with key development areas that play a central role in the region, country, and the world, to create job opportunities and a high-quality living environment.

The spatial organisation of each zone will be closely integrated with the public transport system.

The Central Urban Zone will be the hub for administration, foreign affairs, commerce, services, knowledge-based economy, and a creative urban environment.

The heart of this zone is the area encompassing downtown, Chợ Lớn, and adjacent areas, and also the major centre of the entire city.

The Eastern Zone in Thủ Đức city is planned to develop as a hub of innovation, education and training, high-tech industry, financial services, healthcare, and eco-tourism.

The International Financial Centre will be located in the Thủ Thiêm Area.

The Western Zone in Bình Chánh Urban Area will be developed into an industrial city focusing on commercial services, technology, and healthcare services. It will also serve as a centre for biomedicine, education and training.

The Northern Zone in Củ Chi - Hóc Môn Urban Area is planned to develop as a hub of services, entertainment, culture, leisure, and wellness, while being interwoven with agricultural landscapes.

Industrial parks, education and training centres, technology hubs, and supporting zones for agricultural production and eco-cultural-historical tourism will be established in the zone.

The Southern Zone in District 7 – Nhà Bè Urban Area is planned to become a high-tech, water-ecological city, and a centre focusing on the knowledge economy, arts and culture, exhibitions, trade fairs, entertainment, eco-tourism, industry, logistics, and the marine economy.

The Southeastern Zone in Cần Giờ Urban Area will be an ecological area in the city.

The zone will serve as the southern gateway to the sea and a hub for innovation and the marine economy, featuring various types of tourism, such as ecotourism, leisure, commerce, ports, and logistics.

It will be developed into a fisheries logistics centre and an aquaculture research, farming and processing establishment. — VNS