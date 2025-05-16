Professor honoured with prestigious prize for groundbreaking composite materials research

HÀ NỘI — Professor Nguyễn Đình Đức from the University of Engineering and Technology under Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội (VNU), has been awarded the prestigious Bảo Sơn Prize, a recognition granted to outstanding scientific achievements with high practical value.

Đức received the prize, following decades of study, for his research cluster titled 'Advanced Research and Application of Three-Phase Composite Materials and Structures in Engineering'.

The work is the culmination of over 30 years of persistent research and practical application.

His journey began in the 1990s at the Composite Materials Laboratory of the Mechanical Engineering Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences – then one of the world’s most advanced research centres in composite materials.

Through tireless efforts, Đức discovered a new three-phase carbon-carbon composite structure with a spatial configuration, offering extraordinary mechanical and thermal resistance while remaining ultra-lightweight.

The innovation has played a crucial role in both industrial and national defence sectors, especially in missile technology.

His discovery answered longstanding questions in the field, where many physicists and materials scientists had struggled to enhance the mechanical and physical performance of composite materials.

In addition, Đức’s research successfully modelled the interaction between the matrix, fibres and particles within the composite.

The derived analytical formulas for calculating elastic moduli allow researchers to design custom composites with desired physical and mechanical properties by adjusting the initial parameters.

Based on extensive theoretical and experimental results, he demonstrated that incorporating particles, especially those at the nanoscale significantly reduces voids and enhances performance characteristics such as elasticity, heat resistance and durability, while minimising plastic and creep deformation and increasing the life of the material.

In 2012, Đức partnered with the Shipbuilding Research Institute at Nha Trang University to successfully apply a three-phase polymer-based composite, enhanced with titanium oxide particles, to waterproof ship engine girders.

The work was granted a national patent in 2016.

Leveraging the scientific advances, the institute dramatically improved product quality and competitiveness.

It has produced over 60 vessels and various composite-based equipment for the fisheries logistics sector so far, achieving revenues of more than VNĐ300 billion (US$11.6 million).

Đức has also conducted in-depth studies on the vibration, static stability and dynamic behaviour of plate and shell structures made from three-phase composites.

The structures are applicable across diverse sectors, including construction, shipbuilding, solar energy, aviation, aerospace and other environments involving complex interactions of heat, electricity and magnetism.

New research school

According to the Bảo Sơn Prize Council in 2024, Đức’s spatially structured three-phase composite research stands out for its scientific depth, intellectual richness and real-world applicability, solidifying Việt Nam’s position in the global advanced materials research landscape.

The council also highlighted the significance of his long-standing work. Not only has it delivered outstanding scientific and practical results, but it has also laid the foundation for a distinct Vietnamese research school in three-phase composites, gaining international recognition and respect within the global scientific community.

In the field of three-phase composite research alone, Đức has successfully supervised many PhD candidates.

His students continue to advance applications in modern shipbuilding and other key industrial areas in Việt Nam.

Over his academic career, Đức has published nearly 400 scientific papers, including more than 220 articles in ISI-indexed international journals.

Of these, over 30 publications relate to three-phase composites, with more than 20 appearing in leading ISI journals.

Since 2019, he has been consistently ranked among the top 10,000 scientists worldwide for impactful publications and citations, reaching 78th in Engineering and Technology globally in 2024.

He is also a member of the editorial boards for several ISI-listed international scientific journals.

Receiving the prize, Đức described the award as a profound encouragement and motivation for himself and his colleagues to continue striving for new scientific heights and delivering research that serves the people and the country.

Talking about his plans ahead, Đức intends to focus on next-generation materials such as pentagraphene, auxetics and composites reinforced with carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and graphene – the materials that significantly enhance mechanical strength, thermal and electrical conductivity.

His goal is to develop solutions for electronics, renewable energy, data storage, aerospace, and the integration of artificial intelligence into engineering applications.

“High-level scientific research can be deeply relevant to everyday life,” Đức said.

“When scientists immerse themselves in real-world problems, their research becomes truly impactful for the community,” he added. — VNS