Young Vietnamese delegates encouraged to dream boldly, embrace New Era

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Thursday praised 500 outstanding young students as role models and 'ambassadors' of inspiration during a national youth congress in Hà Nội, underscoring their contributions to the country’s future development.

The ceremony marked the 10th National 'Uncle Hồ’s Outstanding Children' Congress and was the central event in a series organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and the Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneer Organisation.

It honoured exceptional children who stood out in the nationwide campaign encouraging Vietnamese youth to follow President Hồ Chí Minh’s five teachings.

Under the theme 'Vietnamese Children Steadily Marching into the New Era,' the event brought together 500 young delegates from across the country, representing nearly 16 million children and members of the Young Pioneers nationwide.

In her opening speech, Chairwoman of the Central Young Pioneer Council Nguyễn Phạm Duy Trang highlighted the organisation's steady growth over the past 84 years under Party leadership.

She said the movement encouraging children to follow late President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings had been widely implemented nationwide, promoting age-appropriate actions that foster values such as gratitude, kindness and civic responsibility.

Referring to Hồ Chí Minh’s well-known words — 'Việt Nam is my great family. All Vietnamese children are my children' — President Cường emphasised the late leader’s deep affection and trust in children, and his belief that they would carry on the nation’s legacy and safeguard its future.

He said the 500 children honoured at the congress were exemplary individuals and a source of national pride, representing values such as patriotism, creativity, compassion and determination.

They were also described as 'the most beautiful flowers' in the garden of good deeds and a source of pride for teachers, youth leaders, parents and the broader Vietnamese people.

The President said the most important task for children now is to focus on learning, recalling Hồ Chí Minh’s message that the country’s future — whether it becomes beautiful and strong to stand alongside global powers — depends significantly on the education of its youth.

Children were encouraged to dream boldly and commit to turning those dreams into reality through determination and hard work. They were urged to equip themselves with knowledge, patriotism, a desire to contribute and the confidence to embrace the opportunities of the new era.

Cường acknowledged the recent work of the Youth Union and Young Pioneer Councils in protecting and educating children. He called on all stakeholders to strengthen their commitment to child development, ensure safe and supportive environments and lead by example.

He concluded by encouraging adults to be role models so children could grow into responsible citizens, contributing to the goal of building a prosperous and globally respected Việt Nam, as envisioned by President Hồ Chí Minh.

The event also featured an interactive programme titled 'Artificial Intelligence and Vietnamese Children Steadily Marching into the New Era,' in which children engaged with two smart robots to explore how modern technology could support their learning and development.

The President awarded each delegate a symbolic portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh and a scholarship of VNĐ4 million (US$157). — VNS