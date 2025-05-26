Welcome ceremony held for French President Macron in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his spouse hosted a welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on May 26 for French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse, who are on a state visit to Việt Nam from May 25-27.

Amid ceremonial music and Vietnamese children waving flags, the two leaders walked a red carpet to a platform where the national anthems of Việt Nam and France were played by a military band. They then reviewed the Guard of Honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Following the welcome ceremony, host and guest held talks to review the recent progress in Việt Nam–France cooperation and propose strategies to further strengthen ties. They are set to witness the signing of key cooperation documents and jointly meet with the press.

This is the French President's first visit to Việt Nam since he took office in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022. It holds special significance for the bilateral relations, especially following the upgrade of the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in October 2024 during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's official visit to the European country.

Việt Nam and France established their diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on April 12, 1973. However, the foundation for exchanges had been laid earlier, when France opened a representative mission in the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam following the Geneva Accords of 1954.

Along with mutual visits, meetings and contacts between high-ranking leaders, the two countries have also maintained numerous regular exchange mechanisms in the fields of politics, economy, and defence at various levels.

Economic and trade cooperation serves as a key pillar in the bilateral relationship. France is currently Việt Nam’s fifth-largest trading partner in Europe and one of the leading providers of Official Development Assistance (ODA) among EU member states.

Bilateral trade turnover reached US$5.33 billion in 2022, US$4.8 billion in 2023, US$5.42 billion in 2024, and US$1.79 billion in the first four months of 2025.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng, green transition, digital transformation, and innovation are currently strategic priorities for Việt Nam, and also the key areas in which it seeks to strengthen cooperation with international partners. France, with its strong scientific research capacity and status as one of the world’s leading countries in innovation, is well-positioned to be a valuable partner in these fields.

Healthcare collaboration is also emerging as a bright spot, with the recent partnership between Việt Nam’s VNVC Vaccination Centre and French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi on vaccine production following the elevation of the bilateral ties.

Locality-to-locality cooperation has continued to flourish, with preparations underway for the 13th Việt Nam–France Decentralised Cooperation Conference, expected to be held in France in 2026. — VNS