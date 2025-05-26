46th ASEAN Summit: Vietnamese, Cambodian, Lao PMs hold working breakfast

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday hosted a working breakfast with Cambodian PM Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where they are attending the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings.

The leaders exchanged views on joint cooperation areas as well as regional and international issues of shared concern. They noted that all three countries are making efforts to overcome security, political, and socio-economic challenges arising from global and regional developments.

The PMs said bilateral and trilateral relations have seen substantial qualitative progress in recent times, adding the three governments have promptly coordinated to implement practical cooperation plans following the meeting of the three Party chiefs and other high-level engagements.

They held that that various bilateral and trilateral cooperation mechanisms have proven effective, making tangible contributions to consolidating and strengthening their collaboration.

The three PMs affirmed that mutual trust and strategic sharing form the cornerstone of long-term, sustainable cooperation across various fields, with an emphasis placed on trilateral connectivity in such key sectors as economy, trade, finance, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

The three sides agreed to step up cooperation in developing border areas, focusing on linking the infrastructure of transport, energy, trade, digital transformation, and human resources. They said it is necessary to optimise the efficiency of land border gates to facilitate cross-border trade and support socio-economic growth in border provinces.

The leaders also concurred to collaborate to explore the establishment of cross-border economic zones and to review and revise existing agreements for a more enabling legal framework in order to raise Vietnam’s bilateral trade turnover with Laos to US$5 billion, and with Cambodia to $20 billion.

They pledged to promote the “three countries, one destination” tourism initiative, and to work with Thailand in implementing regional transport connectivity projects involving all four countries.

The three PMs said that the security of one country is in the interest of the others. They reiterated their commitment to safeguarding political stability, public security, and social safety within each nation, as well as to maintaining order along shared borders. Efforts will also be strengthened to combat cross-border crime and illegal entry, while preserving borders of peace, friendship, stability, and development.

They expressed confidence that meetings among the three countries’ defence, home affairs/public security, and foreign ministers will help translate high-level agreements and directives into concrete action.

The leaders emphasised that preserving and promoting the long-standing tradition of solidarity and mutual support among the three nations is more essential than ever, which serves as a key factor in fostering closer cooperation and a strong tripartite relationship.

They agreed to continue maintaining regular exchanges, visits, and meetings via various channels and at all levels. They underscored the need to innovate communications methods to better showcase the achievements of trilateral cooperation and highlight the enduring historical value of their friendship, particularly the sacrifices made by each country for one another. They also called for greater links among young leaders, parliamentarians, youths, and the people of all three countries.

Building on this foundation, the three PMs agreed to drastically instruct relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to effectively implement existing agreements and cooperation programmes, both bilaterally and trilaterally. They also committed to exploring new, efficient cooperation mechanisms that can strengthen connectivity and deliver tangible results.

They concurred to enhance collaboration in education, training, tourism, culture, science and technology. Việt Nam affirmed its readiness to increase the number of high-quality scholarships for students from Laos and Cambodia.

The three PMs also agreed to continue consulting one another on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue and the situation in Myanmar, as well as matters related to the bilateral and trilateral relations. They also pledged to coordinate closely in preparing for major national events in each country in the near future.

On this occasion, PM Chính expressed gratitude and hoped that the governments of Laos and Cambodia will continue to support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese-origin communities living in the two countries, enabling them to settle stably, integrate into local societies, and contribute positively to the development of Laos and Cambodia, as well as to the trilateral relationship.

The Vietnamese leader delivered personal letters from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen, inviting them to attend celebrations celebrating Việt Nam's 80th National Day. — VNS