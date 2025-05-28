Politics & Law
Condolences pour in over passing of former President Trần Đức Lương

May 28, 2025 - 11:09
Leaders of foreign countries have extended their condolences to leaders of the Party and State and people of Vietnam over the passing of former State President Trần Đức Lương.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải signs the condolence book during a memorial service in Mexico honouring former State President Trần Đức Lương. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of foreign countries have extended their condolences to leaders of the Party and State and people of Vietnam over the passing of former State President Trần Đức Lương.

The sympathies were sent by Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong; King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; President of Palestine and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Mahmoud Abbas; the Government of Venezuela; President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo of Nicaragua.

In their condolence messages, the leaders of Singapore appreciated the deceased’s contributions to Viêt Nam’s post-renewal construction and development, especially his role in leading Việt Nam to join ASEAN in 1995 and overcome the challenges of the 1997 financial crisis, as well as his contributions to the development of Việt Nam–Singapore relations in particular and regional cooperation and development in general.

The King and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and leaders of the UAE conveyed their deep condolences to the leaders and people of Vietnam, as well as to the family of the late President.

In his letter of condolences, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirmed that former President Trần Đức Lương was a faithful and loyal friend of Palestine. He noted that Lương left behind a legacy of tolerance and dedication to the service of his homeland. President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his enduring gratitude for the late Vietnamese leader’s support for Palestine and the rights of its people.

In its statement, the Government of Venezuela recognised the late President as one of the most important leaders of the heroic Vietnamese nation, who consistently upheld socialist principles and made significant contributions to the country's development and prosperity. It highly valued his substantial role in strengthening Venezuela–Việt Nam cooperation, helping lay the foundation for the strategic partnership that today serves as a model for bilateral collaboration.

The letters of condolences from Nicaraguan leaders emphasised that former President Trần Đức Lương was an exemplary figure, admired and respected around the world. — VNS

 

