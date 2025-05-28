PM delivers policy speech at National University of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited and delivered a policy speech at the National University of Malaysia (UKM) on Wednesday, part of his official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related summits there.

Established in 1970, the UKM is a leading academic institution in Malaysia and Asia, ranking 138th in the world and 28th in Asia. Currently, it has nearly 3,000 international students among a total number of over 25,000.

In his speech, PM Chính affirmed that the Việt Nam – Malaysia relationship, elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in late 2024, is resilient in politics, strong in economy, profound in culture, broad in vision, and united in the shared goal of safeguarding independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity for the happy future of the peoples.

Highlighting the notable achievements in bilateral relations, including in education and training, he emphasised that cooperation in this field represents a connection of knowledge, while cultural collaboration reflects the sharing and linking of core values. He appreciated the UKM’s signing of a letter of intent on cooperation with the Việt Nam National University, HCM City and the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, opening up opportunities for extensive collaboration in education and training, scientific and technological research, and high-quality human resources development.

Sharing views on the development, application, and management of artificial intelligence (AI), and reaffirming the position, role, and importance of education and training, science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation in the current context, the Vietnamese Government leader stressed that it is now the time for educational institutions to take the central role in preparing human resources for the future – not only for one country, but also for the entire region and the world.

In light of development demand and realities, Chính noted that there remains great potential for bilateral collaboration in human resources development, science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation. He proposed that the two sides consider establishing a Malaysian university in Việt Nam.

The PM also called for enhancing the effectiveness of educational and training cooperation, especially at the higher education level, with priority given to strengthening collaboration in high-tech manpower training; promoting scientific research and innovation collaboration; expanding academic exchanges, student connections, and scholarship programmes; developing training programmes and quality accreditation; and advancing ties in start-up and innovation initiatives.

It is also necessary to work together in developing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, including increasing the sharing of information and experience in institutional building for new economic models; promoting the connectivity between hi-tech parks, innovation centres, and startup incubators of both countries; collaborating on developing bilateral research programmes; strengthening cooperation in developing digital infrastructure; and sharing experiences in developing digital government, online public services, and digital identification systems, he stated.

Emphasising that the Malaysian youth represent the younger generation who will shape, create, and lead the future of not only Malaysia but also the entire Southeast Asia, the PM expressed his hope that they will be proactive in learning, in innovation and entrepreneurship, in contributing to institutional and policy improvement, in international exchange and integration, and in preserving peace, stability, and the cultural identity of ASEAN.

The Vietnamese leader also showed his belief that with the spirit of creativity, thinking big, acting bold, embracing risks, adapting, and taking mastery, young people will fulfil their role as the centre, the key player, and the core workforce contributing to the success and miraculous development of each nation as well as to a strong, civilised, prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive ASEAN.

At the event, PM Chính took time to answer questions from UKM students regarding the role of Vietnamese and Malaysian universities in enhancing bilateral human resources development, potential fields for Malaysia – Việt Nam technological cooperation, and his message to Malaysian science and education policymakers concerning cooperation in education, training, science, and technology.

This marked the final activity of the PM’s official visit to Malaysia and his attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings in Kuala Lumpur. — VNS