Việt Nam ranks fifth with six medals at 2025 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

HÀ NỘI — All six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) brought home medals, securing the country a fifth-place finish overall, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on May 27.

All the six Vietnamese students earned prizes, with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

The gold medal was awarded to Nguyễn Bùi Đức Dũng, an 11th grader at the High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences under the University of Science of the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội (VNU).

Silver medals went to Lê Kiến Thành, a 12th grader at the Lê Quý Đôn High School for Gifted Students in Bình Định Province, and Đặng Huy Hậu, a 10th grader at the Thaăg Long High School for Gifted Students in Lâm Đồng Province.

Three students secured bronze medals, including Ninh Quang Thắng (12th grade, Hạ Long High School for Gifted Students, Quảng Ninh Province), Nguyễn Huy Phong (11th grade, Lào Cai High School for Gifted Students, Lào Cai Province), and Nguyễn Xuân Chí Thanh (11th grade, High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences, VNU University of Science in Hà Nội).

Notably, Nguyễn Bùi Đức Dũng earned 236 out of 300 points, including two perfect scores. In the first event, he was one of only three contestants to achieve the full mark. Đặng Huy Hậu impressed with a unique solution in the third event, earning a perfect score and winning silver.

With this performance, Việt Nam ranked fifth overall behind China, Russia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, reaffirming its leading position in informatics contests in Southeast Asia. The results also highlight Vietnamese students' strong foundation in computer science, keeping pace with top performers in the region, the ministry said.

Hosted by Uzbekistan, the 19th edition of the APIO took place on May 17–18 and drew 868 contestants from 42 countries and territories. — VNS