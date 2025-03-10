Vietjet opens a new route to China

HCM CITY — Vietjet will launch a new daily route connecting Hà Nội and Shanghai, with the inaugural flight set for April 29, 2025 in a move to expand its flight network between Việt Nam and China.

With daily flights, passengers can now easily explore China’s vibrant destinations including Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, renowned for the regional leading economic centres and shopping paradises, Vietjet said on Monday.

The Hà Nội-Shanghai route operates daily, departing from Nội Bài International Airport at 9.15pm and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1.15am the next day. The return flight departs Shanghai at 2.15am, landing in Hà Nội at 4.45am (local time).

To celebrate the new route, Vietjet offers free 20kg of checked baggage and a complimentary meal from March 17 - April 17, 2025, along with hundreds of flight tickets from only zero đồng every Friday at www.vietjetair.com and via the Vietjet Air mobile app. — BIZHUB/VNS



