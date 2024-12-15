FPT and DENSO sign MoU to accelerate software-defined vehicle innovation

KARIYA, AICHI — Global IT corporation FPT and global automotive components manufacturer DENSO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing software-defined vehicles (SDV).

Under the agreement, the two companies will develop software for next-generation SDVs, with a particular emphasis on mass-production projects for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Both companies aim to build a high-speed, high-quality global development framework, with plans for expansion by the end of 2027. The partnership is backed by FPT’s two decades of experience in automotive, a global team of 5,000 automotive software engineers and experts, and a strong commitment to contributing to the automotive industry, demonstrated by the launch of FPT Automotive in 2023.

As part of this partnership, FPT and DENSO will establish an offshore development centre for human resource development and training. FPT will provide top-tier AI engineers and resources, while DENSO will formulate a joint development plan and provide necessary training platforms and personnel exchanges.

Dr Trương Gia Bình, Chairman of FPT Corporation, said: “The automotive industry is at the crossroads of innovation, where the future of mobility is being defined by software, intelligence, and connectivity. Together with DENSO, we are co-creating the next generation of AI-first SDVs - smarter, safer, and more connected than ever before. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fostering global innovation and building a sustainable, tech-driven future for the automotive industry.” — VNS