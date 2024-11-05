Maersk opens its first bonded warehouse in Việt Nam

HẢI PHÒNG -- A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) recently opened its first bonded warehouse in Việt Nam at SLP Park, Nam Đình Vũ Industrial Park in the northern city of Hải Phòng.

Operated by Maersk Contract Logistics, this bonded warehouse marks an important milestone for the company in its journey of footprint expansion and development in northern Việt Nam in the context of facilitating imports and exports.

The bonded warehouse is strategically located in the Hải Phòng seaport area, along the main logistics axis of the Northern region, making it a pivotal logistics hub in north Việt Nam’s international transportation network.

The warehouse connects with Maersk’s current fulfilment centre in Hải Phòng and the upcoming terminal at Lạch Huyện port, which is being developed through a strategic partnership between APM Terminals and Hateco. This connection is expected to strengthen Maersk’s capabilities to provide enhanced storage solutions and operational efficiencies, further streamlining customers’ supply chains and unlocking local opportunities for growth.

The warehouse is equipped with cutting-edge technology that ensures the efficiency and safety of operations. The interior of the warehouse is standardised with a modern racking system, sorting processes, inventory control, and an automatic barcode system with high accuracy.

Additionally, the warehouse prioritises minimising electricity and energy consumption. This includes using spot-shaped skylight panels to maximise natural light, energy-saving LEDs, and installing motion and occupancy sensors in office and public areas.

Kevin Burrell, Area Managing Director of Maersk Mekong (Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar), shared: “Maersk always aims to bring the most optimal logistics solutions to our customers. We believe that running our own bonded warehouse directly helps us to synchronize processes for our clients. It also improves service quality and cost control.”

As the first customer for this new facility, Amazon Vietnam, a cross-border e-commerce service provider, will start its operations in October.

Maersk partners with one of the leading industrial and logistics infrastructure developers in Southeast Asia, SLP, reaffirming its commitment to meeting the comprehensive needs of its customers.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Edwin Chee, chief operating officer, SLP, shared: “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to providing top-tier logistics solutions. Together, we look forward to driving growth and setting new benchmarks for the industry and the region's development.”

Việt Nam is affirming its position as an important logistics hub in the region with outstanding development in production, import-export, and attracting foreign direct investment.

Through this, Maersk has been leveraging its strengths and finding new opportunities to drive success for customers and partners in Việt Nam, while contributing positively to the development of the logistics industry and the economy. – VNS