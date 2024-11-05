Deel expands immigration support for Vietnamese talent, simplifying global visa applications

HCM CITY – Deel, an all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams, has recently announced the expansion of its immigration support services.

Effective immediately, Deel's visa assistance will be available to everyone, not just current customers. This includes individuals seeking digital nomad visas and workers hired by companies through their own entities.

According to Deel, top countries for which Vietnamese nationals work include the US, Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, the UK, UAE, and Singapore. The most popular highly-skilled roles for Vietnamese workers are software developer, AI trainer, translator, designer, and game developer.

The company’s expanded services make it easier for Vietnamese talent to navigate immigration challenges and unlock these international job markets.

With this expansion, companies can now manage visa support for all their workers - whether employed through Deel or their own entities - on a single, intuitive platform. This streamlined approach simplifies immigration processes among global offices, offering a user-friendly experience refined through processing thousands of visas for the employees of clients.

"For many people, securing a visa and moving countries is a life-changing experience. It can be complicated, stressful, and even scary. We want to make that process simpler, and to help connect talent with opportunity, no matter where it is," said Todd Heine, founder of Deel Immigration.

"Deel is committed to breaking down barriers to global employment. By expanding our immigration support services, we're making it easier for individuals and companies to navigate complex visa processes, fostering a more connected and mobile workforce."

Deel Immigration now supports digital nomad visas in nine countries including Portugal, Spain, Greece, Canada, Japan, Argentina, Colombia, Italy, and the UAE. Additionally, options for permanent residency are available, including the R Visa in Colombia and EB-1A and EB-2 NIW visas in the US.

Having successfully processed thousands of visas across 50 countries, including recent expansions into India, Argentina, and Uruguay, Deel is now extending its immigration services to support employees hired directly through companies’ own entities in 20 countries.

This expansion enables Deel clients using Deel HR or Deel Global Payroll products to manage their team’s relocation across all entities on a single, unified platform, providing a seamless experience for their global workforce.

For Vietnamese professionals seeking opportunities in the US, Deel simplifies the historically complex visa process. The US visa has been manual, requiring multiple touchpoints and off-platform interactions.

Deel has integrated the Legalpad app and process into its native platform, adding over 10 US visas and creating the most comprehensive HR, payroll, and immigration software solution available. With this integration, the entire US visa journey is now fully digital and managed within the Deel platform, from eligibility checks to application tracking. – VNS