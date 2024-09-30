Vietjet increases flight frequency on HCM City-Perth route

HCM CITY — Vietjet will increase the frequency of its direct flights between HCM City and Perth, Australia to eight flights per week from October 27, and is also offering passengers attractive promotions on its Việt Nam-Australia routes.

Flights from HCM City will depart every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 11.50pm, arriving in Perth at 7.45am the next day local time. Flights from Perth will leave every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8.50am, landing in HCM City at 2.25pm local time on the same day.

Vietjet is also offering passengers a golden promotion week from now until next Saturday, with tickets priced from just zero đồng for all routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Flights eligible for the promotion must be from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

For the HCM City - Perth route, the promotion will last through the month until October 27, and applies for flights from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

Promotional tickets are available on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app.

Perth is the fourth largest city in Australia, known for its stunning natural landscapes and unique cultural experiences.

Meanwhile, HCM City, with a population of nearly 10 million, is a bustling hub of economic, cultural and tourism activities, featuring vibrant cultural highlights and convenient connections to destinations across Việt Nam and internationally. — VNS



