Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home bizhub

Vietjet increases flight frequency on HCM City-Perth route

September 30, 2024 - 13:23

Vietjet is also offering passengers a golden promotion week from now until next Saturday, with tickets priced from just zero đồng for all routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

 

Cottesloe Beach - one of the most iconic locations of Western Australia. Vietjet offers passengers discounted tickets on all routes between Việt Nam and Australia. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet will increase the frequency of its direct flights between HCM City and Perth, Australia to eight flights per week from October 27, and is also offering passengers attractive promotions on its Việt Nam-Australia routes.

Flights from HCM City will depart every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 11.50pm, arriving in Perth at 7.45am the next day local time. Flights from Perth will leave every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8.50am, landing in HCM City at 2.25pm local time on the same day.

Vietjet is also offering passengers a golden promotion week from now until next Saturday, with tickets priced from just zero đồng for all routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Flights eligible for the promotion must be from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

For the HCM City - Perth route, the promotion will last through the month until October 27, and applies for flights from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. 

Promotional tickets are available on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. 

Perth is the fourth largest city in Australia, known for its stunning natural landscapes and unique cultural experiences.

Meanwhile, HCM City, with a population of nearly 10 million, is a bustling hub of economic, cultural and tourism activities, featuring vibrant cultural highlights and convenient connections to destinations across Việt Nam and internationally. — VNS


 

Australia Vietnam Vietjet flight frequency

see also

More on this story

bizhub

Vietjet opens a sixth route to Australia

The Melbourne-Hà Nội route is Vietjet’s sixth connecting Việt Nam and Australia. With two round trips every Tuesday and Saturday, the route is expected to facilitate travel between Australia and Hà Nội.

bizhub

Techcombank sets US$1 billion profit target this year

Chairman Hồ Hùng Anh is confident that they can sustain their revenue and profit growth rates, as well as maintain safety ratios as outlined in their proposed strategy, while still being able to provide cash dividends to shareholders.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom