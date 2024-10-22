FPT and NUS join forces in driving AI innovation

SINGAPORE — The National University of Singapore's School of Computing (NUS Computing) has entered into a partnership with FPT, a leading global technology corporation based in Việt Nam, to advance the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

This collaboration is a joint investment of US$50 million, to be contributed by FPT, NUS and other key players in the local and regional AI ecosystems over the next five years, aiming to drive pioneering research and enhance talent development.

This partnership will not only strengthen FPT's capacity to commercialise AI solutions and improve its R&D capabilities, but also foster the development of top-tier artificial intelligence workforce, thereby enhancing its competitive advantage in the APAC region and beyond.

A key focus of this partnership is the establishment of a state-of-the-art AI Lab. Combining the strengths of NUS’ research and FPT’s industry expertise, the new lab will accelerate cutting-edge research in diverse domains of AI, including machine learning, data analytics, natural language processing and computer vision, benefitting Singapore, the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

Hosted at NUS Computing, the new lab will be part of the University’s dynamic AI ecosystem, collaborating with the NUS AI Institute (NAII) – which brings together AI researchers and expertise across the university. The new AI lab’s innovative research projects will focus on AI and automation, emphasising real-world applications in various industries, such as banking and insurance, logistics and transportation, aviation, energy and utilities and manufacturing. In addition, the new AI Lab will produce joint research papers, case studies, and white papers for publication in internationally recognised journals and conferences, sharing findings with the academic and business communities.

NUS Computing and FPT will also explore opportunities to commercialise AI-driven solutions, including the joint development of products, services and platforms for global markets. By focusing on real-world challenges, it will harness the potential of AI to drive positive advancements in sectors critical to Singapore’s development and global progress.— VNS



