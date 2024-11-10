Samsung holds second corporate social responsibility day

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam hosted its second Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Day in Hà Nội, showcasing its key community initiatives and expressing gratitude to the partners that have supported its social responsibility efforts over the years.

Initiated in 2023, CSR Day highlights Samsung’s successful social responsibility models and encourages other organisations to engage in similar activities. This year’s event featured an exhibition of notable projects and recognised individuals and organisations that contributed significantly to Samsung’s community work. Additionally, Samsung donated 230 wheelchairs to people with disabilities and awarded 630 scholarships to disadvantaged students and 160 scholarships to top-performing students.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs Nguyễn Văn Hồi appreciated Samsung's efforts in community projects in Việt Nam. Particularly, Samsung's efforts in fulfilling its social responsibilities have inspired other enterprises.

He expressed his hope that Samsung would continue to strengthen its cooperative activities in the future, truly becoming a significant bridge in the excellent cooperative relationship between Việt Nam and South Korea.

President of Samsung Vietnam Complex Choi Joo Ho said: "For Samsung, Việt Nam is not just an investment market but a nurturing ground for businesses, and we continuously strive to cultivate this land. Moreover, Samsung always accompanies Việt Nam with the spirit of 'Harmonious benefits, shared risks'.

"To achieve the remarkable social responsibility outcomes, we see today, I extend my deepest gratitude to the governmental agencies and partner units for their trust, support, sacrifices and efforts."

Since its investment in Việt Nam in 2008, Samsung has become the country’s largest foreign investor, with over US$22.4 billion invested in six factories, a research centre and sales entities across the country. The company’s recent $1.8 billion investment further solidifies its commitment to making Việt Nam a global hub for display manufacturing.

Samsung's CSR initiatives align with its broader vision of sustainable development, focusing on empowering communities and supporting education and future technology talent.

In 2024, Samsung focused on implementing and achieving significant success in its notable social responsibility activities such as Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, supporting contestants in the WorldSkills competition, Samsung Hope School project, Samsung – promoting Việt Nam's support industry, CSR Kiosk and the voluntary blood donation programme 'Shared Vietnamese blood'. — VNS