Taiwan and Việt Nam collaboration in the water treatment sector is promising prosperity

HCM CITY – The collaboration between Taiwan and Việt Nam in the water treatment sector will provide energy-efficient equipment as well as smart water management systems that can effectively support Việt Nam's water sustainability goals, said Hank Han, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in HCM City.

Han made his comments at a product launch event themed “Watering a Sustainable Future: The Collaborative Potential of the Water Treatment Industry Between Taiwan and Việt Nam” during the VIETWATER 2024 exhibition, which is being organised in HCM City.

At his speech, Han emphasised that, “as we move forward, the promise of collaboration between Taiwan and Việt Nam in the water treatment sector is bright. Together, we can pave the way for innovative solutions that benefit our communities and the environment.”

At the event, the organiser not only unveiled a range of advanced water solutions that won a Taiwan Excellence Award but also served as a testament to the growing partnership between Taiwan and Việt Nam. By sharing expertise and fostering collaborative initiatives, both sides aimed to address pressing water concerns and ensure access to clean and sustainable water resources for future generations.

Lê Hùng Anh, vice president of the Việt Nam Association For Safe Water and Environmental (AWATEN) in HCM City said, “Taiwan boasts significant technological advantages, particularly in industrial manufacturing and information technology. The Taiwan Excellence Award recognises outstanding Taiwanese products, which have gained international acclaim and are increasingly favoured in Việt Nam.”

He added: “We appreciate TAITRA's commitment to clean water technology and support initiatives that recognise technological advancements and facilitate trade. As Việt Nam and Taiwan enhance co-operation, we support programmes that connect businesses and promote expertise exchange in clean water treatment.”

During the product launch, four leading Taiwanese brands including Ever-Clear, Assoma, Fenri, and Mbran presented their innovative solutions tailored to the Vietnamese market.

Ever-Clear introduced its advanced technology for efficient wastewater treatment and water reuse. This innovative membrane technology offers a compact, modular solution, minimising environmental impact while maximising resource utilisation.

Assoma showcased its impressive range of high-efficiency pumps designed to significantly reduce energy consumption and operating costs in water management systems.

Fenri, a pioneer in AIoT water management, presented its comprehensive suite of smart solutions.

Mbranfiltra showcased a diverse product portfolio, ranging from compact portable filters for personal use to robust industrial-sized filters for large-scale applications.

Taiwan and Việt Nam share a strong production and supply chain relationship. As of September this year, Taiwan ranks as Việt Nam’s third-largest import source.

Bilateral trade reached US$20.71 billion, reflecting a 20.9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The southern region of Việt Nam, which attracts the most foreign investment, is home to more than 50 per cent of Taiwan’s total investment in the country.

In line with Taiwan's growing influence in the global market, the Taiwan Excellence Awards have recognised outstanding products for more than three decades. These products demonstrate "Innovative Value" and are "Made in Taiwan." – VNS