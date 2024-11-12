Mega trading project starts construction in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Retailers MM Mega Market Vietnam company has broken ground at the MM Mega Market Danang Commercial Centre project, on an area of nearly 20,000sq.m with an investment of nearly US$20 million, promising the first ‘green’ complex of trade and entertainment in the city.

The project aims to be the most upmarket cinema, food, entertainment and shopping centre in Liên Chiểu District and is due to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, Bruno Jousselin, said the project in Đà Nẵng was a sign of a strong commitment of the company on sustainable development trends in Việt Nam and in line with the city’s ‘green’ and sustainable economy development Master Plan.

The centre, on the main Nguyễn Sinh Sắc street, will be built using environmentally friendly materials and use renewable energy.

Party secretary of Liên Chiểu District, Nguyễn Hà Bắc said the project would help create convenient conditions for the community in the district – which is already home to a series of industrial parks and a major entertainment beach tourism centre in Đà Nẵng.

MM Mega Market Vietnam was granted an investment licence for the development of the project in 2023.

It’s among the retailers making steady progress in ‘greening’ its distribution system and supply chain nationwide and a member of an alliance committed to reducing the use of plastic bags.

Liên Chiểu district has been designed as a favourite location in the development of logistics, with a deep-sea port and a beach urban centre, which will be part of a Free Trade Zone in the near future.

Đà Nẵng already has ten major trading centres including Go Đà Nẵng, Lotte Mart, Parkson Đà Nẵng, Vincom Plaza, Indochina Riverside Mall, Han Shopping Complex and Co.op Mart Đà Nẵng, serving tourism and shopping demands. — VNS