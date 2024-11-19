Work starts on $84.5-million glove manufacturing project in Nam Định

HÀ NỘI — Kiến Hưng Trading and Construction Investment Joint Stock Company recently broke ground on the Xingyu Việt Nam Safety Protection Engineering Project.

The project, undertaken by Xingyu Group (Singapore), has a total investment of nearly US$84.5 million. It is located in Bảo Minh Industrial Park, Vụ Bản District, Nam Định Province.

Spanning over 103,500 square metres, the project is designed to produce 300 million pairs of safety gloves annually (equivalent to 1,950 tonnes per year) and ten million pairs of medical gloves annually (equivalent to 300 tonnes per year).

The project is expected to operate for about 37 years, from the issuance of the investment registration certificate to December 30, 2060, with production expected to begin in December 2025.

Xingyu Safety Technology (Singapore) is a leading corporation specialising in the production of medical and safety gloves.

The group currently operates over 130 production lines, employs more than 3,500 staff and produces three million pairs of medical and safety gloves daily.

Xingyu’s products are exported to over 30 countries and regions worldwide.

Operating since 2010, Bảo Minh Industrial Park has been a bright spot in infrastructure development, investment attraction and industrial park management in Nam Định Province. It has attracted dozens of FDI projects, creating regular employment for tens of thousands of workers.

In December 2021, the Prime Minister approved the investment policy for the construction and operation of infrastructure at the expanded Bảo Minh Industrial Park, covering about 45 hectares.

— VNS