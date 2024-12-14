Sacombank wins nine awards from card organisations

HCM CITY — With its tireless efforts in the field of card issuance and development of new digital payment solutions, Sacombank was honoured with nine major awards in December 2024 by Visa, Mastercard, and the National Payment Corporation of Việt Nam (NAPAS), recognising its outstanding achievements in 2024.

Accordingly, Sacombank has won four significant awards from Visa. They are awards for Leadership in Merchant Sales Volume 2024, Leadership in Credit Payment Volume 2024, Leadership in Authorization 2024, and Driving Business Card Usage Through Innovations 2024.

The international card organisation Mastercard has awarded Sacombank three prestigious awards: Leadership in Debit Cards, Leadership in Commercial Business, and Technical Enabler of the Year.

Sacombank has been honoured by NAPAS in two categories: Bank with the Best Online Merchant Network, and Outstanding Bank with Innovative Service" for its VietQRPay and Technical Standards 2.0 project.

In 2024, Sacombank leads the industry in online transaction value, accounting for over 57 per cent of total online payment value of payment organisations via the NAPAS system.

In addition to focusing on investment in technology and achieving the highest level of PCI DSS 4.0 security certification for 11 consecutive years, Sacombank has constantly expanded partnerships to enhance customer convenience and encourage them to use cards to make payments for their spending and shopping.

The bank has also actively implemented innovative projects to promote cashless payments within the community.

These efforts have earned Sacombank the trust of customers, making it one of the few banks serving over 1.1 million credit cardholders.

Through these awards, Sacombank reaffirms its leadership in digital payment trends and its commitment to continue investing to enhance customer experiences when using its banking services. — VNS