Vietjet boosts capacity with four additional aircraft ahead of Tết holiday

HCM CITY — Vietjet has strengthened its fleet by adding four wet-leased aircraft to meet the high travel demand of locals and tourists during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday, Việt Nam’s biggest holiday season.

Earlier last week, the airline welcomed two additional state-of-the-art A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) aircraft from Airbus just as 2024 came to a close. This marked the arrival of 10 new aircraft in 2024, bringing its total fleet size to 115 planes.

The aircraft arrived in Việt Nam last Wednesday and was immediately deployed on domestic and international routes. Priority has been given to high-traffic journeys from the south to the north and routes catering to passengers travelling for spring festivals and celebrations.

A wet lease is a leasing arrangement whereby one airline provides an aircraft, complete crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) to another airline.

Vietjet currently operates across more than 170 domestic and international routes, connecting passengers to vibrant destinations across Việt Nam and key cities in Australia, India, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

The addition of new aircraft allows travellers greater flexibility in choosing Vietjet flights, whether returning home for Tết or exploring new destinations, the airline said in a statement.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, domestic flights during the Lunar New Year have reached a booking rate of 90 per cent to 100 per cent. — VNS