Vietjet gives away promotional tickets on domestic route

HCM CITY — Vietjet will offer hundreds of thousands of tickets with 100 per cent off for travel enthusiasts flying across Việt Nam this week to welcome the New Year 2025, the airline has announced.

The promotional airfares will be available from Wednesday and will be applied for customers who enter the code SUPERSALE11 on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app.

The tickets (excluding taxes and fees) will have flight times from January 10 to February 28, 2025.

Over the past nine months, Vietjet transported over 19.6 million passengers on 104,000 flights, marking rises of more than six per cent in number of passengers and two per cent in number of flights year-on-year.

The airline also welcomed over 2.54 million international passengers, representing a 9.1 per cent increase.

Vietjet's fleet consists of 85 aircraft. The airline achieved an average seat occupation rate of 87 per cent and a technical reliability rate of 99.7 per cent.— VNS