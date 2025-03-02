Bắc Giang and Vingroup sign MoU for green transformation

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Bắc Giang Province and Vingroup have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering comprehensive cooperation in green transformation and digital advancement.

This partnership seeks to enhance the strengths of both parties to promote sustainable development from 2025 to 2030.

The agreement focuses on several crucial areas, including green tourism, green transport and green lifestyle. These initiatives are designed to align with the province's sustainable development goals.

A significant aspect of the collaboration involves the transportation sector. Vingroup, along with its ecosystem companies, will work with Bắc Giang’s People's Committee to launch a movement encouraging the use of Vietnamese goods and to promote electric vehicles (EVs) throughout the province, including purchasing, renting VinFast electric vehicles, utilising electric taxi services and implementing electric buses.

Vingroup will also assist Bắc Giang in developing a smart green traffic management model. — VNS