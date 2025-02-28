AkzoNobel wins global ‘Best Community Programme Award’ for sustainable initiatives in VN

HCM CITY — AkzoNobel Vietnam has received the Best Community Programme Award at the 17th annual Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025 for its impactful community initiatives in Việt Nam.

Over the years AkzoNobel’s innovative products have enhanced living spaces and addressed global challenges, creating an impact that goes far ​​beyond technological solutions.

Initiatives such as the Let’s Colour programme reflect the company’s dedication to supporting communities, preserving cultural heritage and providing opportunities for future generations.

Believing in the power of paint to uplift communities and make living spaces more vibrant and enjoyable, AkzoNobel has been driving the global “Let’s Colour” initiative since 2009. This programme brings colour into people’s lives and creates opportunities for those who want to learn, grow, and flourish.

In 2024 the company donated more than 100,000 litres of paint to renovate community living spaces in 25 countries, with over 2,000 employees volunteering their time.

In Việt Nam, it has implemented influential projects under Let’s Colour, such as the Lighthouse Protection Campaign, which began in 2017 and involved the restoration of historic lighthouses such as Đại Lãnh, Vũng Tàu and Cù Lao Xanh using Dulux Weathershield paint.

Other efforts include the renovation of KOTO training schools in Hà Nội and HCM City and partnering with SOS Children’s Village to provide soft skills training and career guidance and promote innovation to reduce unemployment.

Recently it contributed nearly 10,000 litres of paint to renovate 14 schools nationwide through the “Paint the Future” campaign.

The Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards™ is one of the longest-running sustainability events in Asia. This year's conference, “Scaling Impact and Redefining Value in Sustainability,” highlighted the pressing need for businesses to transition from compliance-based approaches to creating measurable value through sustainable practices while addressing the challenges and opportunities organisations and companies face worldwide.

The event brings together leaders in clean energy, sustainability and green finance to drive a meaningful impact across industries. — VNS