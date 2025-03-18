Food & Hospitality Hanoi to serve up latest F&B trends

HÀ NỘI — The third and biggest international exhibition on food and drink and hospitality providers, Food & Hospitality Hanoi 2025, officially kicked off on March 18 at the International Exhibition Center I.C.E.

The three-day exhibition serves as a significant trade promotion activity, connecting international businesses in the food, beverage, bakery, restaurant and hotel sectors. It provides an opportunity for companies to showcase new trends, technologies and innovations in these industries, fostering connections between domestic and international enterprises.

Among the Vietnamese brands participating are Andros Vietnam, Dalat Milk (TH True Milk), Vinabeef and TTC Food.

The event, organised by Informa Markets Vietnam in collaboration with Industry and Trade Magazine, runs until March 20. It brings together representatives from more than 170 companies from around the world, including those from India, Austria, Poland, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Korea, the U.S., Hong Kong, Japan, France, Italy and Thailand.

The senior manager at Informa Markets Vietnam, Annie Tran, emphasised that Food & Hospitality is a key platform for presenting advanced solutions and products in the food, drink and hospitality industries. The exhibition also features exciting events such as the third Hanoi Talent Chef Competition, the Vietnam Barista Competition (VBC) and the Vietnam Aromaster Championship (VAC), which promise to engage industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

A highlight of the exhibition is the Asia's Excellent Taste Awards 2025, a prestigious culinary award in Việt Nam which is recognised internationally, expected to draw significant attention from the F&B industry. With a high proportion of international exhibitors, more than 70 per cent, the event offers a unique space for culinary trade and cultural exchange within the Vietnamese market.

The exhibition showcases a wide range of F&B products, including breads, cakes, ice cream, tea, coffee, wine, spirits and other beverages. It also features food services, hotel equipment, food technology, packaging and disposable items, making it a comprehensive event for industry professionals.

One of the featured exhibitors, 2D&ONE from Ho Chi Minh City, presented a variety of dried nuts, fruits, and vegetables, products that have gained popularity among consumers. "We have powdered and whole-piece products that are very suitable for the needs and tastes of every Vietnamese person, including people in the north," said Huỳnh Thị Thu Hạnh - Marketing Director of 2D&ONE, adding that they hoped to find more partners and international customers at the expo.

Overall, Food & Hospitality Hanoi 2025 is a prime opportunity for networking, discovering new culinary trends and forming valuable partnerships in the F&B and hospitality sectors.

In addition, the event also introduces food services and hotel equipment, food technology, packaging, disposable items, hotel industry technology and other related industrial services. — VNS