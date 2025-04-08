Saigon Co.op and FPT forge strategic partnership for digital and green transformation

HCM CITY — Saigon Co.op and FPT Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on digital transformation and green transition in the retail sector.

The deal aims to leverage advanced technology to elevate customer experience and drive sustainable development.

The partnership will focus on four main aspects.

Developing smart IT infrastructure using cloud computing, implementing an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and improving internal IT training quality, applying technologies such as AI, Big Data, IoT, and automation to analyse customer data and optimise payment platforms across retail chains, and researching and developing new business models aligned with modern consumption trends.

Saigon Co.op expects the partnership to position it as a pioneering technology-driven retailer in Việt Nam, enhancing its competitiveness to better meet evolving market needs.

Citing a report by the International Data Corporation, the two partners noted that Việt Nam’s retail market is projected to reach US$200 billion by 2025. Spending on digital transformation in the sector is forecast to grow by an average of 30 per cent annually from now until 2027.

They also pointed out that the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW underscores the importance of technology in enhancing productivity, connecting supply chains and improving service quality.

Saigon Co.op’s permanent deputy general director, Lê Trường Sơn said: “The strategic partnership with FPT, Việt Nam’s leading technology corporation, serves as a stepping stone to enhance Saigon Co.op’s digital capabilities, while also expanding its scale and developing new business models in the future. The collaboration with FPT goes beyond digital transformation, it represents a dual journey of digital and green transformation.”

The CEO of FPT Corporation, Nguyễn Văn Khoa, affirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Saigon Co.op on its journey of digital transformation and technological innovation.

“We believe that with strategic technologies such as AI, Big Data, IoT, and Cloud, Saigon Co.op will not only elevate the customer experience and optimise operations but also solidify its position as a leader in the retail sector,” he said. — VNS