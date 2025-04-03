Retail petrol prices up in latest adjustment

HÀ NỘI — Retail fuel prices increased from 3pm on Thursday, according to announcements from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Under the new pricing structure, E5 RON92 and RON95-III have increased by VNĐ341 and VNĐ495 per litre to a maximum of VNĐ20,373 (US$0.79) and VNĐ20,919 per litre, respectively.

Diesel 0.05S has risen by VNĐ261 to VNĐ18,478 per litre, while kerosene is now priced at VNĐ18,735 per litre, up VNĐ211.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut 180CST 3.5S has increased by VNĐ124 to VNĐ17,026 per kilogramme.

The petrol price stabilisation fund was not used for these adjustments. — VNS