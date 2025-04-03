Việt Nam learns from France's experiences in carbon market management

PARIS — A delegation from the Ministry of Finance led by Deputy Minister Hồ Sỹ Hùng has attended meetings with French agencies to prepare for the launch of a pilot carbon trade exchange in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam plans to launch a pilot carbon trade exchange in June, and officially operate and connect it with regional and international floors in 2029.

During the visit to Paris from March 31 to April 3, the delegation met with representatives from the General Directorate of Energy and Climate, the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, the Deposits and Consignments Fund, and the French Development Agency (AFD).

The events focused on experiences in establishing, operating, supervising and risk managing on the carbon market in the European Union (EU) and France's role in the EU emissions trading system.

During the delegation's meeting with the AFD, the two sides discussed key content in the AFD's technical assistance project for the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance in the 2025-27 period, focusing on the three components of green tax policy, green government bonds, and a national carbon market.

At the meeting with Director General of the Treasury at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance Magali Cesana, the two sides looked into the key cooperation areas to be emphasised and promoted during the upcoming annual high-level economic dialogue between their countries. They also agreed to prepare for the 9th economic dialogue, scheduled for late 2025.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondent in France, Cesana underlined the significant potential for cooperation between France and Việt Nam, affirming that the two countries are now at important milestones in their bilateral relationship.

France and its businesses are keen to contribute to the development of this bilateral relationship, particularly in transport as well as other sectors, she noted, stating that the French Ministry of Economy and Finance is committed to supporting French businesses in their investment efforts in Việt Nam. — VNS