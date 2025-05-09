Beijing, Moscow to deepen ties

MOSCOW — China and Russia issued a joint statement on Thursday on further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, agreeing to push forward the high-level development of bilateral ties, uphold a correct historical perspective on World War II and firmly defend international fairness and justice.

The statement was jointly signed by President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks in Moscow.

The two heads of state witnessed the exchange of more than 20 bilateral cooperation documents covering such areas as global strategic stability, upholding the authority of international law, biosecurity, investment protection, the digital economy, quarantine and film cooperation.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, his 11th visit to the neighboring country since becoming president, for a state visit and to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the victories in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The two heads of state have met more than 40 times on different occasions over the years.

“The foundation of political mutual trust between China and Russia has grown deeper, the ties of practical cooperation have become stronger, and cultural and local exchanges have flourished,” Xi said, noting that China-Russia relations are more composed, confident, stable and resilient in the new era.

Xi called on the two countries to continue with the general direction of cooperation, eliminate external interference, and make the foundation of cooperation more solid and the momentum for progress more abundant.

China and Russia should leverage the complementary advantages of the two countries’ resources and industrial systems to expand high-quality and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as trade and economy, energy, agriculture, aerospace and artificial intelligence, Xi said.

The two countries should synergise the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, in order to provide a platform for promoting high-standard connectivity, he said.

Xi also urged the two sides to enhance coordination and cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS to unite the Global South, uphold genuine multilateralism and guide global governance reform in the right direction.

As China is striving to build itself into a great modern socialist country in all respects, and is advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, Xi said that China is determined and confident in overcoming various risks and challenges, and will steadfastly manage its own affairs well regardless of changes in the external environment.

He expressed China’s readiness to work together with Russia to shoulder the special responsibilities entrusted by the times, maintain the global multilateral trading system, and ensure the stability and smooth operation of industrial and supply chains.

This will contribute more significantly to the development and revitalization of both countries and the safeguarding of international fairness and justice, Xi said.

Putin, who received Xi with a welcoming ceremony on Thursday morning, said, “I am grateful that, just as you did 10 years ago for the previous anniversary, you have chosen to join us in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, which our nation holds sacred.”

Putin said that amid global uncertainty, the Russia-China relationship is a crucial stabilizing factor on the international stage and undoubtedly a model of state-to-state relations in the 21st century.

Russia-China ties are built on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s interests and sovereignty, and are not directed against any third party, he said.

Putin added that imposing high tariffs goes against common sense and is illegal, and will only backfire.

He also said he will be delighted to make an official visit to China for the commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War II. — CHINA DAILY/ANN