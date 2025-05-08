Malaysia tightens security ahead of ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expressed his confidence in the high level of preparedness among all national security agencies ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place from May 26-27.

At the closing ceremony of the ASEAN – Malaysia 2025 Security Rehearsal Exercise on May 7, he reminded all parties to ensure the smooth organisation of the summit to uphold the country’s reputation.

Expressing his satisfaction with the level of the preparation, the diplomat said that security matters should not be taken lightly given the complicated global landscape.

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship from Laos on January 1. This year event is held under the theme of “Inclusion and Sustainability”, reflecting the country’s aspiration to build a united and prosperous ASEAN.

This marks the country’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, and 2015.

Schools located near the summit venue, which is the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, will switch to home-based teaching and learning. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Ministry of Education will identify schools located along key routes related to the summit.

Fahmi, also the MADANI Government’s spokesperson, said the Government encourages private sector employers whose offices are located near the summit area to allow their staff to work from home during this time.

He said the Public Service Department has also issued a statement allowing civil servants who may be affected by traffic congestion during the summit to apply for Work From Home arrangements. — VNA/VNS