Home World

Milan’s La Scala names Korean maestro Chung Myung-whun as first Asian music director

May 14, 2025 - 16:22
Mr. Chung is set to lead the prestigious 247-year-old opera house from 2027 to 2030.
Maestro Chung Myung-whun (centre) with the Orchestra and Chorus of Teatro alla Scala. — Photo courtesy of Teatro Alla Scala

SEOUL — In a historic move, Teatro alla Scala in Milan announced Monday that South Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun will become its next music director — the first Asian musician to hold the post in the opera house’s 247-year history since its founding in 1778. Chung, 72, will take up the position following the conclusion of Riccardo Chailly’s tenure at the end of 2026 and will serve through February 2030.

Chung’s appointment was unanimously approved by La Scala’s board of directors during Monday’s meeting on Monday.

“Over the years, Maestro Chung has developed a particularly close relationship with the Orchestra and Chorus of Teatro alla Scala, as well as with the Filarmonica della Scala, which has appointed him Honorary Conductor,” the Italian opera theatre wrote on Instagram.

“He is among the most cherished artists by the Milanese audience, and he is also the conductor who has most contributed to the international reputation of the Teatro – aside from those who held the position of Music Director – like his mentor, Carlo Maria Giulini, who led the Filarmonica’s first tours,” the statement added. 

Maestro Chung Myung-whun leads Teatro alla Scala Orchestra and Chorus during a concert at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on Aug. 29, 2016. — Photo courtesy of Lotte Concert Hall

Chung follows a distinguished line of predecessors. Riccardo Chailly has served as Music Director from 2017 and will step down in 2026. Before him, Daniel Barenboim held the position from 2011 to 2014, Riccardo Muti served from 1986 to 2005, and Claudio Abbado held the role from 1968 to 1986.

Since 1989,Chung has conducted nine operas across 84 performances and led 141 concerts, making him the most frequently engaged conductor outside of La Scala’s official music directors, according to the theatre.

Beyond his long-standing relationship with La Scala, he has held major posts with leading orchestras including the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, and the Korean Broadcasting System Symphony Orchestra. In 2023, he was named the first-ever Conductor Emeritus of the Filarmonica della Scala. — The Korea Herald/ANN

