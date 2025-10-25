Việt Nam's Golden Autumn Fair 2025 to stimulate consumption, attract investment

By Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on October 25 officially opened the first-ever Golden Autumn Fair 2025 in Hà Nội, calling it a major economic and cultural event that celebrates Vietnamese creativity.

Held under the theme "Connecting People with Production and Business", the fair runs from October 25 to November 4 at the Việt Nam National Exhibition Centre, a modern landmark designed to become a new symbol of the capital.

"This is not only a national-scale event but also one that reaches international stature," the Prime Minister said at the opening ceremony.

"It honours outstanding Vietnamese products and brands, stimulates domestic consumption and spreads the spirit of 'Vietnamese people prioritising Vietnamese goods'."

According to the PM, the Golden Autumn Fair 2025 will help drive economic growth, with Việt Nam targeting over 8 per cent GDP expansion this year and double-digit growth in the years ahead.

Largest trade fair of its kind

The event spans more than 130,000 square metres, featuring five thematic zones and around 3,000 booths. It brings together representatives from 34 provinces and cities, central ministries and more than 2,500 Vietnamese and international organisations and businesses.

Visitors can explore product exhibitions, cultural and culinary spaces and art performances, making the fair a vibrant showcase of Vietnamese identity and creativity.

Despite being organised for the first time and within a short preparation period, the fair achieved what the Prime Minister called "six bests": the largest scale, most modern space, most diverse products, highest quality, most attractive activities and best incentive policies.

"The fair demonstrates Việt Nam's integration mindset, creative drive and the nation’s ambition to rise to new heights," he said.

"It symbolises the spirit of unity, innovation and determination - a mindset of 'only moving forward, never backward'."

The Golden Autumn Fair is designed as a key platform for trade promotion, investment, and tourism, connecting domestic and international partners and creating new opportunities for cooperation and technology exchange.

It will also support enterprises in digital transformation, green transition and circular and knowledge-based economies, areas viewed as essential to realising Việt Nam's long-term strategic vision of peace, prosperity and sustainability.

"With its strategic location and ambition, Việt Nam is gradually working toward becoming one of Asia’s leading exhibition centres and a destination for global trade fairs," PM Chính said, citing Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's vision of developing the cultural and creative economy as a new growth pillar.

Amid ongoing natural disasters in northern and central provinces, the PM expressed deep sympathy for affected residents and called on the business community and the public to continue supporting relief efforts.

"This compassion and solidarity are the essence of our people, 'the healthy leaves protect the torn ones'," he said.

PM Chính also urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to ensure the fair’s success and prepare for a series of Four Seasons Fairs: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, to be held annually, alongside future international editions.

He also encouraged localities to promote their signature One Commune, One Product (OCOP) goods, strengthen investment and tourism linkages, and elevate Vietnamese brands on the world stage.

"Golden Autumn Fair 2025 opens a new space for connection, between businesses and consumers, between Việt Nam and the world," the PM said.

"More importantly, it is a place where creativity begins, intelligence shines, and national pride spreads."

He is also confident that the event’s success would "inspire greater faith, ambition and determination to elevate Việt Nam’s global standing." — BIZHUB/VNS