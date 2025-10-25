Việt Nam’s top developers honoured at PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2025

HCM CITY — PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, announced the winners of its annual Vietnam Property Awards in HCM City on October 24, celebrating outstanding achievements across nearly 70 categories and honouring developers shaping the country’s best live-work-thrive spaces.

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) secured its fourth Best Developer title, along with awards for Best Sustainable Developer and the Social Impact Award. Its projects Orchard Mansion, Orchard Grand, and The Orchard collected multiple accolades, including Best Housing Development (Vietnam). The company also took a wide range of accolades for its The Fullton project.

Gamuda Land Vietnam emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners with 13 golden statuettes, earning the title Best Community Developer. Its projects Ambience and Central Park each received four awards, while Springville won three.

Making a strong debut, Nomura Real Estate Vietnam was named Best International Partner Developer, supported by wins for The Komorebi and The Miyabi.

Masterise Homes received the Best Luxury Developer award, alongside recognition for its project Lumière Midtown.

Other notable winners included Kim Oanh Land for Best Affordable Residential Developer and KN Holdings Corporation for Best Multi Sector Developer.

Township developments were a highlight this year, with Phú Long Real Estate Corporation named Best Township Developer for its flagship Mailand Hanoi City.

Other winning projects this year include Arcadia at Lavila by PierreVal & Kien A Joint Venture, Eco Retreat and European Island by Ecopark Founder, Melia Forest Bay Phú Quốc by CityLand Group, Midori Park The Nest by Becamex Tokyu, Sun Casa Square by Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park JV Co., and Valley of Dreams II – Luxury (EcoLakes My Phuoc) by SetiaBecamex.

Nguyễn Xuân Quang, chairman of Nam Long Group, received the Real Estate Personality of the Year title from Property Report by PropertyGuru.

For the first time, the event also presented People’s Choice Awards, voted by consumers, honouring CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), Gamuda Land Vietnam, and Phú Long Real Estate Corporation as the nation’s three finest developers.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said this year’s winners range from condominiums and houses to resorts and industrial developments.

“The award-winning developers behind these projects truly excel at creating spaces for everyone: young and old, families and individuals, investors and leaseholders. We’re proud to honour those who have earned the respect our independent panel of expert judges and the people of Việt Nam. The awardees highlight the needs and aspirations of property seekers nationwide.”

Top winners will advance to compete for Best in Asia honours at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok on December 12, 2025.

The 11th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards is supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsors Dulux Professional and V-ZUG Vietnam. — VNS