TCC Group and SABECO donate VNĐ3.6 billion for post-storm recovery

HCM CITY — TCC Group in Việt Nam and its member companies, including the Saigon Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Corporation (SABECO), have made a joint contribution through the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) to support recovery efforts in areas severely affected by the recent Typhoons Bualoi and Matmo.

The support includes both financial assistance and essential goods, prepared and distributed by MM Mega Market Vietnam – one of TCC Group’s member companies in Việt Nam. The total contribution from TCC Group and its member companies is VNĐ3.6 billion, including VNĐ3 billion donation previously announced by SABECO on October 16, reflecting the collective commitment of TCC Group and its members to stand with affected communities across Việt Nam.

This VNĐ3 billion contribution demonstrates SABECO’s spirit of solidarity and commitment to stand together with Vietnamese people during challenging times. Besides the donation, SABECO also initiated meaningful activities under its “150 Years Living Legacy” campaign to spread the spirit of empathy and unity across the nation. This includes the “Wall of Unity” under the “Legacy on the Move” activity series, featuring the signature red double-decker bus – a symbol of connection that brings communities together and fosters a shared spirit of solidarity and care.

Hà Thị Nga, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee, said: “VFF sincerely appreciates the meaningful and noble gesture of TCC Group, SABECO, and its member companies. This is a valuable support that reflects the Vietnamese tradition of solidarity and mutual assistance, always standing together and helping one another in times of difficulty. We deeply value and thank TCC Group and SABECO for the timely support, especially the on-ground assistance provided to the people of Nghệ An. This act of compassion exemplifies a strong sense of social responsibility from major economic corporations such as TCC Group and SABECO, which not only contribute to Việt Nam’s economic development but also uphold their commitment to the community. We hope that TCC Group and SABECO will continue to accompany VFF, not only through this activity, but also through future community and social programs that create meaningful and lasting impact.”

Trần Kim Nga, Member of the Board of Directors of SABECO, representative of TCC Group in Việt Nam, said: “Sustainable development, along with a strong commitment to social responsibility, is one of our core operational principles. Responding to the call for action from the Government of Việt Nam to support localities affected by recent storms, our member companies are honoured to contribute both in-kind and financial assistance to help alleviate the hardships faced by affected communities. Within the group, we have also made every effort to ensure the safety and preparedness of our employees before, during, and after the storms. TCC Group has long been active in social and community initiatives in Việt Nam, and we remain committed to further strengthening these efforts to make an even greater contribution to the country.”

“Echoing the spirit of empathy and togetherness, SABECO remains steadfast in our commitment to grow hand in hand with Việt Nam, not only by building a strong and sustainable business, but also by contributing to the well-being and living quality of the communities we serve. These efforts reflect SABECO’s long-standing commitment to thriving as one with the Vietnamese people. Through this support, we hope that the affected areas will recover quickly and overcome the challenges caused by the recent storms,” said Lester Tan, SABECO’s General Director.

Việt Nam is one of the key markets in TCC Group’s business strategy and long-term development plan. Through its member companies, the Group has been investing and operating in Việt Nam for over 30 years, with a total investment of over US$6 billion. Its portfolio of member companies in Việt Nam includes SABECO, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Frasers Property, Melia Hotel Joint Venture, and Me Linh Point Tower Joint Venture, among others.

With business operations spanning multiple sectors, TCC Group and its member companies have directly and indirectly created employment for approximately 20,000 Vietnamese workers. In addition to its business activities, the group has been actively contributing to society in meaningful ways, focusing on key areas such as the environment, education, and community development. Over the years, alongside providing timely aid to those affected by disasters and epidemics, TCC Group and its members have also partnered with the Vietnam Red Cross Society to organize community-based disaster preparedness and response training for teachers and students in Central Việt Nam. — VNS