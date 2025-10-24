Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

2025 Autumn Fair: workshop on Vietnamese firms applying digital technology opens this month

October 24, 2025 - 16:05
The event will take place at 8am on October 27, at Sapphire Room 5, VinPalace Convention Center, Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC), Đông Anh, Hà Nội. It is expected to attract more than 200 delegates.

 

the Go Digital – Go Global workshop will take place on October 27 at Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC), Đông Anh, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

HÀ NỘI — As part of the 2025 Autumn Fair, the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade will organise the Go Digital – Go Global workshop on upgrading Vietnamese enterprises through applying digital technology and connecting to global markets.

The event will take place at 8am on October 27, at Sapphire Room 5, VinPalace Convention Center, Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC), Đông Anh, Hà Nội. It is expected to attract more than 200 delegates.

The workshop will feature the participation and exchange of insights from many leading global and Vietnamese e-commerce corporations along with representatives from prominent Vietnamese export enterprises.

This workshop aims to serve as a key forum for Vietnamese enterprises to access global e-commerce trends, enhance their digital capacity and promote e-commerce applications to expand domestic consumption and online export channels.

It also offers an opportunity for businesses to meet and learn directly from international experts while exploring government support programmes for participation in national and cross-border e-commerce platforms.

“The organising committee hopes that through this workshop, enterprises will gain new insights and experiences in advanced multi-platform e-commerce, both domestically and internationally," said Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy, Deputy Director of the Center for Trade and Investment Promotion Support, Department of Trade Promotion.

"This will help businesses increase opportunities to promote their brands and products and make new strides in developing domestic and export markets.”

The workshop will include several thematic discussion sessions for the Vietnamese business community, focusing on topics such as trends in applying digital technology to promote global trade, opportunities and challenges for Vietnamese businesses in cross-border e-commerce and connecting manufacturers with domestic consumers.

Other topics also are online trading platforms for Vietnamese export enterprises, safe cross-border payments and cost optimisation for businesses, digital technology in logistics and supply chain management, trade promotion through online exhibition platforms, effective communication solutions on digital platforms and market expansion strategies and payment methods for Vietnamese enterprises.

In addition to expert presentations, a direct consulting area will be available, where businesses can receive specific guidance on strategies and methods for joining e-commerce platforms as well as access information about the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s support programmes for digital transformation.

With the participation of representatives from state management agencies, business support organisations and enterprises in the fields of information technology and e-commerce at home and abroad, the workshop is expected to create strong momentum for enhancing Vietnam’s digital trade capabilities, contributing to the broader development of Vietnamese goods in both domestic and global markets.

The Trade Promotion Agency respectfully invites interested enterprises, associations and organisations to register for the workshop at the following link: https://forms.gle/UycaoaHSi7KhBJ897. — VNS

2025 Autumn Fair digital technology Việt Nam market

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam to host workshop on export packaging, branding

According to Vietrade, the workshop will feature four thematic sessions focusing on key topics such as the future of packaging: Trends, opportunities and breakthrough strategies; telling brand stories through packaging and marketing; and building a sustainable export brand.
Economy

Viêt Nam’s fight against IUU fishing coupled with sustainable fisheries development: official

Việt Nam is implementing a set of comprehensive measures to combat IUU fishing and develop sustainable fisheries, including managing registration and licensing fishing activities based on the national VNFishbase database; monitoring fishing vessel movements and establishing electronic traceability; strictly penalising violations; and digitising the entire fishing process to prevent the circulation, processing, and consumption of illegal aquatic products.
Economy

Over 20 New Zealand businesses to join Autumn Fair 2025 in Hanoi

The conference, planned to take place on October 28 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh commune, will bring together New Zealand enterprises from various sectors including design, construction, technology, software, agricultural products, health supplements, dairy, honey, nutrition, healthcare services, hotel investment and management, education, import–export trade, overseas study and migration services, finance, and real estate.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom