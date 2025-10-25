Việt Nam launches Open Innovation Day to drive green, digital growth

HCM CITY — Việt Nam on Saturday (Oct 25) launched Open Innovation Day (OID) 2025, a flagship tech and business networking event aimed at positioning the country as a regional hub for green and digital innovation as it accelerates its next phase of sustainable economic growth.

Themed “Technological Breakthroughs — Promoting Green and Digital Transformation,” the two-day event in HCM City gathers government officials, global organisations, investors, corporations and startups to discuss emerging technologies and strengthen innovation partnerships.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hoàng Minh, deputy minister of Science and Technology, said open innovation was becoming a key driver of Việt Nam’s development strategy.

“OID 2025 is designed to turn policy into practice — to link startups, corporations and research institutions in solving real-world challenges,” he said.

“We want to move from talking about innovation to living it in every business, every city, and every community,” he added.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city aimed to become the driving force behind Việt Nam’s innovation-led transformation.

“HCM City is determined to lead the way in science, technology, and innovation,” he said. “Our vision is to integrate green and digital transformation into every aspect of our economic and social life.”

Juhern Kim, country representative of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in Việt Nam, highlighted the importance of international partnerships.

“Technology and innovation are essential for green growth,” he said. “OID 2025 helps align global expertise with Việt Nam’s priorities in sustainable development, from clean energy to digital transformation.”

The event features eight panel discussions on topics such as AI ecosystem development, blockchain governance, advanced materials, renewable energy, and cross-border e-commerce.

A Tech Showcase 2025 exhibition is being held alongside, featuring startups and enterprises seeking investment and collaboration.

Bùi Trung Hiếu, deputy director of the Open Innovation & Technopreneur Institute (OITI), said OID 2025 underscored Việt Nam’s growing confidence in innovation-led growth.

“This event marks the evolution from adopting innovation to leading it,” he said.

Launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialisation Development (NATEC), OID is co-organised by OITI, the Technology Incubation Centre (TIC), and GGGI, with support from partners such as SoiHub, Saigontel, Qualcomm, and Business Finland.

The event forms part of the lead-up to the HCM City Economic Forum (HEF) 2025, to be held later this year in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF). — VNS