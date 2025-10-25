Politics & Law
Vietnamese enterprises in Cambodia get insights into latest tax regulations

October 25, 2025 - 17:16
Economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation are key pillars of Việt Nam-Cambodia relations through 2030, with both sides aiming to raise two-way trade to US$20 billion and beyond.

 

Delegates at the event. VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH — A seminar providing Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia with the latest updates on the country’s tax laws and compliance requirements was held in the Kingdom on October 24 by the Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) and Cambodia’s General Department of Taxation.

The event aimed to help enterprises better understand local regulations, address challenges in tax procedures, and create more favourable conditions for long-term investment and business growth.

Speaking at the event, Ngô Văn Tuất, chargé d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, emphasised that the event reflected the strong partnership between Cambodian authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy, the VCBA, and the business communities of both countries.

He highlighted that economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation are key pillars of bilateral relations through 2030, with both sides aiming to raise two-way trade to US$20 billion and beyond.

According to Tuất, Vietnamese enterprises have made significant contributions to Cambodia’s economic development through responsible and law-abiding investments that generate local jobs and revenue.

Compliance with host-country laws, particularly tax obligations, is vital for stable and sustainable business operations, he noted.

Amid Cambodia’s ongoing digital transformation in tax administration, including the rollout of e-invoicing, online declarations, and investment-based tax incentives, many Vietnamese businesses face difficulties keeping up with policy changes, he said, adding that the seminar provided a valuable opportunity for open dialogue between enterprises and tax officials, helping to clarify regulatory issues and ensure accurate implementation.

VCBA Chairman Oknha Leng Rithy said the event served as a practical platform for both sides to share information, explore new opportunities, and address current challenges.

He noted that the close coordination between relevant authorities and the business community demonstrates their shared commitment to supporting enterprises, especially in agriculture and agro-industry, to operate legally, easily and stably.

Dr. Eng Ratana, director of the Large Taxpayer Department under Cambodia’s General Department of Taxation, said the seminar was part of the department’s strategy to assist taxpayers in understanding and complying with tax laws. He emphasised that proper knowledge of legal regulations helps businesses avoid penalties and make full use of available incentives.

During the event, Cambodian tax officials presented detailed updates on new tax laws, obligations for agricultural sectors, and incentives for investors. The programme also included a direct Q&A session where participants could raise specific concerns and receive immediate clarification. — BIZHUB/VNS

