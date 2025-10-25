Việt Nam, Australia step up business association links

SYDNEY — The first online meeting connecting Australia – Việt Nam business councils, associations, and organisations across Australia, along with Vietnamese firms operating in the country was held on October 24.

The event, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia and the Consulates General in Sydney and Perth, brought together nearly 30 delegates, including leaders and members of nine Australia – Việt Nam business organisations, and representatives of many Vietnamese enterprises.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm emphasised the importance of enhancing connections and cooperation among business associations and groups interested in Việt Nam across Australia.

He described the meeting as an excellent platform for the associations to network, explore potential partnerships, and consider the formation of a federation of Australia – Việt Nam business associations in Australia.

Former Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrew Goledzinowski, currently an advisor to several Việt Nam-related organisations, shared a similar view, noting that he is working with various Vietnamese associations in his country such as intellectuals', women’s, and entrepreneurs' groups, and recognised a strong need for better coordination among them.

Simon White, chairman of the Australia – Việt Nam Business Council in Queensland (AVBCQ), also highlighted the growing demand for a unified organisation to link different associations interested in business cooperation with Việt Nam.

The proposal was supported by Trần Bá Phúc, president of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA), and Nguyễn Ngọc Mỹ, chairman of the Northern Territory – Việt Nam Business Council (NTVBC).

During the meeting, participants introduced their organisations and enterprises, shared business cooperation ideas, and discussed plans to exchange information and data, including setting up a joint communication group via WhatsApp. They agreed to consider establishing a unified organisation in Australia to strengthen coordination.

On this occasion, Ambassador Tâm appreciated the support and collaboration extended by the business organisations and associations to Vietnamese enterprises and working delegations visiting Australia. — BIZHUB/VNS