Countries sign the UN Convention against Convention in Hà Nội ceremony

HÀ NỘI — Following the opening session at the National Convention Center in Hà Nội on Saturday, heads of delegations to the Signing Ceremony and High-level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention), signed the convention on behalf of their countries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Việt Nam's State President Lương Cường, who co-chaired the signing ceremony and the high-level conference, witnessed the signing of member states.

The UN Cybercrime Convention is a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen the world's collective defences against cybercrime – a culmination of five years of complex negotiations among member states, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Government delegations from over 110 countries gathered in Hà Nội for the signing ceremony, marking a historic milestone in global cybersecurity cooperation and Việt Nam’s growing diplomatic stature.