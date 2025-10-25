Countries sign the UN Convention against Convention in Hà Nội ceremony

|Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. — VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Following the opening session at the National Convention Center in Hà Nội on Saturday, heads of delegations to the Signing Ceremony and High-level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention), signed the convention on behalf of their countries.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Việt Nam's State President Lương Cường, who co-chaired the signing ceremony and the high-level conference, witnessed the signing of member states.
The UN Cybercrime Convention is a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen the world's collective defences against cybercrime – a culmination of five years of complex negotiations among member states, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
Government delegations from over 110 countries gathered in Hà Nội for the signing ceremony, marking a historic milestone in global cybersecurity cooperation and Việt Nam’s growing diplomatic stature.
|Việt Nam's Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
Representative of Libya signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam Wang Qun signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Representative of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Representative of the Republic of Chile signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Deputy Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Representative of Guinea-Bissau signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Cambodia Sok Chenda Sophea signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
Representative of Greece signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
Representative of Ghana signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Minister of Justice of the Republic of Cuba Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Việt Nam Ri Sung Guk signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
| Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Ivan Kubrakov signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. — VNA/VNS Photos
Ambassador of Ireland to the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Karl Van Den Bossche signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Director-General of the Federal Police of the Federative Republic of Brazil Andrei Augusto Passos Rodrigues signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Assistant Minister for Immigration and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Commonwealth of Australia Matt Thistlethwaite signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Deputy Director General of the Department of Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Religion of the Republic of Costa Rica Eugenia Gutierrez Ruiz signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso to the United Nations Maïmounata Ouattara signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
|Olivier Onidi, Deputy Director General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission, has signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime on behalf of the EU.
|Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Nagiyev Nagi, signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.