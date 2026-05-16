Vice President visits An Giang border guards, urges vigilance against hi-tech crime

AN GIANG — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân visited and commended officers and soldiers of the Dương Đông Port Border Gate Command, under the An Giang Provincial Border Guard Command, on the afternoon of May 16.

Briefing the Vice President, Lieutenant Colonel Đường Văn Hôn, commander of the Dương Đông Port Border Gate Command, said the unit had strictly maintained combat-readiness duty and co-ordinated closely with relevant forces to manage and protect maritime zones and islands, combat illegal entry, exit and smuggling across sea border areas, and inspect people and vehicles entering and leaving port and wharf areas.

The unit has also worked with functional forces and the Phú Quốc special zone to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and to assist in natural disaster prevention, search and rescue operations. Hôn said no soldier in the unit had violated the law, reflecting consistently strong military discipline.

In implementing directives on combating IUU fishing, the unit has conducted patrols and tight control of its maritime area and taken the lead in co-ordinating with other forces to raise public awareness – particularly among fishing vessel owners, captains and fishermen – on IUU fishing regulations.

In drug and crime prevention, the unit has monitored and assessed conditions on land and at sea, paying close attention to suspicious activities linked to drug-related crimes, weapons and explosives, smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, illegal cross-border transport of goods, and illegal entry and exit.

Commending the achievements of both the Dương Đông Port Border Gate Command and the An Giang Provincial Border Guard, the Vice President called on border guard forces to build their political resolve, resourcefulness and courage to effectively counter sophisticated, high-technology crimes and to resist material temptations.

She asked them to strengthen forecasting and intelligence work, stay on top of developing situations, and advise superiors and local authorities promptly so they were never caught off guard. In doing so, she said, they should both safeguard sovereignty, border security and order, and help create an open and favourable environment to attract investment and develop the maritime economy.

The Vice President also asked the leadership of the An Giang Province Border Guard Command to continue investing in training, and to attend to the material and spiritual well-being of officers and soldiers – particularly those stationed far from home – so that they could serve with peace of mind and overcome every hardship and challenge. — VNS